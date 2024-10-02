Closure Systems International to Exhibit at 2024 PACK EXPO International in Chicago

CSI to Feature Innovative Capping and Closure Solutions at Booth S-3430





INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Closure Systems International (CSI), a global leader in closure design and high-performance capping equipment, will exhibit at the 2024 PACK EXPO International from November 3-6 at McCormick Place in Chicago. PACK EXPO is a major industry event, drawing professionals from the packaging and processing sectors worldwide. CSI’s exhibit at booth S-3430 will highlight its integrated solutions designed to enhance packaging efficiency and sustainability.

Integrated Systems for Enhanced Packaging Performance

CSI’s exhibit will emphasize its comprehensive approach to capping and closure solutions, combining high-quality closures, advanced capping equipment, and extensive technical support. The key focus areas include:

Closures + Equipment + Service : A fully integrated system to enhance packaging line efficiency and reliability.

: A fully integrated system to enhance packaging line efficiency and reliability. Sustainability : Solutions like lightweight closures, PolyCycle® PCR, and tethered designs aligned with industry environmental goals.

: Solutions like lightweight closures, PolyCycle® PCR, and tethered designs aligned with industry environmental goals. Child-Resistant Technology : Products tailored for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets.

: Products tailored for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets. Verde-Lok Portfolio : Wide-diameter, innovative closures designed for packaged food and nutraceutical applications.

: Wide-diameter, innovative closures designed for packaged food and nutraceutical applications. Expanded Product Offerings: A showcase of CSI’s broad range of closure designs and capping systems.

CSI’s integrated approach offers customers end-to-end packaging solutions that optimize operational efficiency and deliver superior reliability. The combination of closures, equipment, and global technical services positions CSI as a trusted partner in driving overall packaging performance.

Engaging with Industry Leaders

CSI’s presence at PACK EXPO offers a valuable opportunity to connect with key stakeholders, including decision-makers in the beverage, food, and consumer goods industries, as well as OEMs, bottling plant managers, and suppliers. The event serves as a platform for building business relationships and discussing tailored solutions that meet customer needs.

To facilitate interactions, CSI’s team will be available for private meetings and take drop-in consultations at the conference as availability permits. To schedule a meeting at PACK EXPO with CSI ahead of time, contact the company here.

Visit CSI at PACK EXPO 2024

Attendees are encouraged to visit CSI at booth S-3430 to learn more about the latest in capping and closure solutions. For complimentary registration, use code 63V81 (Free Registration Link).

About Closure Systems International, Inc.

Closure Systems International Inc. (CSI) is a global innovator in the design and manufacturing of sustainable closure solutions. Covering a wide range of applications across consumer and industrial markets, CSI provides unparalleled customer and technical services for high-speed application systems. Our industry leading Research & Development team can conceive and construct bespoke capping equipment to meet your product and operational goals. Major categories served include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, isotonics, teas, adult beverages, dairy, foods, pharmaceutical and automotive fluids.

CSI’s cutting-edge closure solutions help customers maximize profits by enhancing the sustainability and desirability of their brands and optimizing their total cost of operations. From compliance to consumer satisfaction, resource conservation to circular economies, CSI designs our products to enhance your products, helping customers meet their environmental and social responsibility goals.

CSI is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, and produces 50+ billion closures annually across its nine manufacturing sites.

Contacts

For further information about CSI’s closure and capping options, please contact:

Closure Systems International



Clint Rush



Director of Marketing



7820 Innovation Blvd, Suite 100



Indianapolis, Indiana 46278 USA



(317) 503-1277



csifeedback@csiclosures.com