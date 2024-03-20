ClockShark wins the 2024 ADP Marketplace Sales Choice Award

ClockShark has gained recognition for its integration with ADP Workforce Now® and RUN Powered by ADP®

CHICO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClockShark, a leading time tracking and scheduling software built for local construction, field service and franchises, today announced it has won the 2024 ADP Marketplace Sales Choice Award at the ADP Marketplace Partner Summit. Selected by the ADP® sales team, ClockShark is recognized for its integrations available on ADP Marketplace.





ClockShark and ADP have worked together to streamline payroll processes by seamlessly connecting and transferring time data to ADP Workforce Now® and RUN Powered by ADP®. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, ClockShark was awarded Best Vertical Solution at the ADP Marketplace Partner Summit.

“Winning the 2024 ADP Marketplace Sales Choice Award is a huge honor,” said Doug McIver, General Manager at ClockShark. “To be selected by the ADP sales team says volumes about the value of the integration between our solutions for our joint customers. Together, the partnership allows us to seamlessly provide customers one of the best time tracking capabilities from ClockShark with ADPs leading payroll solutions.”

About ClockShark

ClockShark is a leading time-tracking and scheduling software built for construction, field service and franchises that want a simpler way to track employee time for dispersed teams, run payroll quickly and accurately, and understand job costs. ClockShark customers have replaced the hassle of paper timesheets with software that makes it easier to manage their work, their teams, their time and their bottom line.

ClockShark is part of Simpro Group which serves over 22,000 customers worldwide and has a global workforce of more than 600 employees. Simpro Group provides best-in-class SaaS field service management solutions to trade and specialty contracting industries worldwide across industries such as security, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, fire protection, solar and data networking. For more information about Simpro Group, please visit our website.

