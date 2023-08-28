Clinical Webinar – From Theory to Practice: Maximizing Aminoglycoside Efficacy with the AUC-guided TDM

Clinicians to offer insights into the key benefits of AUC-guided TDM for gentamicin, tobramycin, and amikacin

WHERE: Register for the virtual event: From Theory to Practice: Maximizing Aminoglycoside Efficacy with the AUC-guided TDM WHEN: US: Tuesday, September 19 at 8PM ET AU: Wednesday, September 20 at 10AM AEST WHAT: DoseMe, a leading provider of precision dosing software and creators of DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, is hosting a free webinar on AUC-guided therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) of aminoglycosides. Featured speaker Tony Lai, Senior Pharmacist, shares his first-hand experiences implementing AUC-dosing and top tips for making your own business case. New study results on how an Australian hospital improved dosing accuracy, reduced AKIs, and cut the number of labs in half in a pediatric population will also be presented. Participants can expect to: Discover best practices for dosing and monitoring gentamycin, tobramycin and amikacin based on current and anticipated guidelines

about the bedside application of tobramycin through exciting new study results Explore peak/trough vs. AUC dosing and understand why the Children’s Hospital at Westmead opted for precision dosing software WHO: Tony Lai, Senior Pharmacist, Antimicrobial Stewardship/Infectious Diseases, at The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, Australia, has experience in an extensive range of Sydney hospitals spanning over 15 years in pediatrics and adults. His expert advisory editor roles include the Society of Hospital Pharmacy Australia (SHPA) Injectables Drugs Handbook, Australasian Neonatal Medicines Formulary (ANMF) and the upcoming Therapeutic Guidelines: Antibiotic. His research interest is dose optimization of antimicrobials and is currently a PhD candidate investigating liposomal amphotericin B therapeutic drug monitoring in children. Sharmeen Roy, PharmD, BCPS, Chief Strategy and Science Officer, DoseMe, has over 20-years experience that spans pediatric clinical pharmacy, clinical research, and pharmacogenomics. She is passionate about leveraging technology to amplify the impact of the pharmacist. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed a Pediatric Specialty Pharmacotherapy Residency at Texas Children’s Hospital.

About DoseMe

DoseMe combines smart technology with science, leveraging clinically-validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotype to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. The platform is HIPAA, ISO & FDA compliant and the only Bayesian dosing platform to be HITRUST CSF certified. For more information on successful applications of its products, DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, visit https://doseme-rx.com/success-stories

