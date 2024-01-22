Climate Tech PR Agency Technica Communications Named PR Campaign of the Year Finalist for Ragan’s 2023 PR Daily Awards

Technica Honored for Integrated PR Campaign for Zero-Emission Aviation Test Flight

The campaign reached an audience of over 130.5 million and earned over $13 million in advertising value equivalent (AVE)

Competing against some of the largest brands in the country, Technica’s strategic campaign garnered over 50 original articles and several high-profile speaking opportunities.

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veteran cleantech and climate tech public relations agency Technica Communications was named a finalist in the 2023 Ragan’s PR Daily Awards in the PR Campaign of the Year category for its work with a leading zero-emission aviation startup. Conducted yearly, Ragan’s PR Daily Awards highlight the best public relations campaigns that have increased success for clients and organizations applying for recognition. A full case study of the media campaign can be found here.





Technica was honored for promoting the groundbreaking flight of a hydrogen-electric 19-seat aircraft test flight for startup ZeroAvia. The campaign, which spanned over six months, reached an audience of over 130.5 million and garnered over $13 million in AVE. Technica’s media exposure work consistently bolstered ZeroAvia’s domestic and international influence to establish the company as a trailblazer in sustainable aviation, spearheading efforts to revolutionize the aerospace industry with groundbreaking hydrogen-electric propulsion technology.

“We’re thrilled to stand as a finalist, our efforts aligning seamlessly with ZeroAvia’s bold mission to reshape the world. This achievement owes itself to the unwavering commitment and media acumen of the entire Technica team, coupled with the groundbreaking innovations of the entire ZeroAvia community,” shared Lisa Ann Pinkerton, CEO and founder of Technica Communications. “Being part of their transformative journey fills us with pride, and the acknowledgment received underscores the profound impact of our combined endeavors to foster positive change for the betterment of our planet.”

Technica utilized multiple strategies in the campaign to keep the momentum as media outlets waited for takeoff, including a steady cadence of industry announcements appealing to reporters and ensuring ongoing coverage despite a waiting period for the flight. This approach was crucial in maintaining interest and visibility in the media, ensuring anticipation leading up to the flight kept ZeroAvia in the public eye, including securing a prominent panel presentation for ZeroAvia at SXSW 2023. Additionally, ZeroAvia was included in the 2022 Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Pioneer program and the 2023 Cleantech 100 list. When the flight occurred, Technica leveraged pre-established rapport to garner over 50 original articles in outlets such as CNN, Fast Company, MIT Technology Review, TIME Magazine, and more.

Ragan and PR Daily Award programs celebrate the most successful campaigns, initiatives, people, and teams in the communication, PR, marketing, and employee wellbeing industries. As the leading voice in organizational communications, Ragan Communications recognizes those who create and cultivate best practices.

About Technica Communications

Founded in 2009, Technica Communications is an award-winning boutique public relations firm supporting breakthrough climate tech companies dedicated to halting the climate crisis. With a steadfast commitment to building cleantech, climate tech, and energy transition startups by dedicating itself to journalistic principles and scientific expertise, Technica leverages deep knowledge and essential contacts to deliver top-quality results in challenging sectors. Technica’s domain expertise encompasses aviation, hydrogen, electric vehicles and charging, solar, energy storage, smart grid, smart e-mobility, low-carbon cement, transportation, and more. Technica’s targeted PR strategies go beyond accolades, delivering the media attention necessary for companies to deploy solutions effectively and ensuring the optimal use of their limited financial resources, contributing to a sustainable future for all life on Earth.

For more information, visit https://www.technica.inc.

About PR Daily

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly. Its Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives and its PR Leadership Network is the go-to membership group for PR, marketing and social media professionals. Ragan’s Workplace Wellness Insider serves HR, wellness and communications professionals. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, which is held Nov. 1-7. Ragan is headquartered in Chicago, with team members spanning the country and loyal customers worldwide. Visit www.ragan.com.

Contacts

Sarah Malpeli



marketing@technica.inc