Climate Club Changes Name to Clarasight; Signals Bold Shift to Carbon Planning & Analysis

Leader in Carbon Planning & Analysis (CP&A) Appoints Executives from Robinhood, FCM Consulting, BT4Europe, tClara, and Pagitsas Advisors to New Advisory Board

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Climate Club, the leading Carbon Planning & Analysis (CP&A) platform for global enterprise organizations, today announced it has changed its name to Clarasight and created an industry-leading Advisory Board to solidify the company’s commitment to enabling global organizations to close the gap between climate-related intention and action by making carbon planning a core component of the traditional business planning process.





“ Our new name is intended to reflect the value our product brings to forward-looking companies – the ability to plan emissions with confidence and transparency by automating department-level forecasts, analytics, planning, and target setting for carbon emissions in alignment with business goals,” said Adam Braun, Clarasight’s CEO & Co-Founder. “ Many companies know their previous year’s emissions and have publicly set reduction targets. Clarasight is filling the gap in the adaptive planning that enables them to get there.”

Companies with over $38 trillion in market cap are struggling to meet 2030 science-based targets, with 93% falling behind. Clarasight is tackling this challenge today by primarily working with professional services, technology, and pharmaceutical companies to address critical areas of focus – including business travel, purchased goods and services, employee commuting, and Scopes 1 & 2. Due to rising demand for carbon planning tools, Clarasight doubled its revenue in the latter half of 2023 – highlighting the need for AI-driven, real-time data insights, recommendations, and scenario-modeling of emissions to enable streamlined sustainability planning and target achievement aligned with financials across organizations.

The creation of its Advisory Board, which includes some of the brightest minds in the travel and sustainability space, will expedite its mission to enable companies to confidently build pathways to sustainability goals that optimize financial performance. Advisory Board members – whose experience spans from leading travel strategy for Fortune 500s to advising ESG heads at Black Rock, Coca Cola and Procter & Gamble – include:

Erika Murdock Balbuena, Head of ESG at Robinhood

Scott Gillespie, Industry Advisor at tClara

Patrick Diemer, Co-Founder & Board Chair of BT4Europe

Glenn Thorsen, Global Sustainability Lead at FCM Consulting

Chrissa Pagitsas, Founder and Principal at Pagitsas Advisors

The new branding is effective today, January 31, 2024. In conjunction with the corporate name change, the company has a new website address: www.clarasight.com.

ABOUT CLARASIGHT

Clarasight is reinventing how enterprises close the gap between climate-related intent and action. The company provides leaders across all levels of the organization with a real-time Carbon Planning & Analysis (CP&A) platform to manage emissions plans with the same rigor as they manage their financial plans. Some of the most recognizable companies in the world utilize Clarasight’s software to reliably save costs, protect revenues, and reduce emissions in alignment with business objectives and sustainability goals. Founded in 2021, Clarasight is backed by leading venture capital firms XYZ Venture Capital, Vestigo Ventures, and additional strategic investors. For more information, visit www.clarasight.com.

