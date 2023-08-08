ClickUp Named to the 2023 Forbes Cloud 100 for the Second Year in a Row

Recognized as a top cloud business accelerating productivity through centralized collaboration and powerful AI





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClickUp, the productivity platform that brings work together in one place, has been named to the Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 – the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be featured on the Forbes Cloud 100 list for a second year in a row. Productivity has become a top priority for businesses over the past year, and we’re proud to deliver a flexible, all-in-one platform that simplifies sprawling tech stacks and improves team collaboration,” said Zeb Evans, Founder and CEO, ClickUp. “The commitment and dedication to our mission of making the world more productive is what enables us to deliver a world-class solution. I am so proud of our team’s accomplishments and excited for the year ahead.”

Over the past year, ClickUp hit several milestones, including:

Achieved a global base of almost 10 million users spanning nearly 2 million teams

Utilized by 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies

Released ClickUp 3.0, a collection of innovative new features and capabilities designed to make users more productive

Launched ClickUp AI, with role-specific tools to simplify and optimize AI usage

For the eighth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector,” said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s companies had to react rapidly to AI’s sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks.”

The Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2023 issue of Forbes magazine.

