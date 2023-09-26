ClickHouse Announces ClickPipes: A Continuous Data Ingestion Service for ClickHouse Cloud

With an initial focus on streaming sources like Apache Kafka, Confluent Cloud, and Amazon MSK, ClickPipes simplifies data pipelines for real-time analytics

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClickHouse Inc., creator of the popular open-source columnar database designed for real-time analytics, today announces the general availability of ClickPipes, which connects external data sources directly into ClickHouse Cloud. ClickPipes allows users to set up continuous data pipelines in just a few clicks and launches with integrations for Confluent Cloud, Amazon MSK and Apache Kafka, with plans to add more.









“Setting up reliable data pipelines can be a tedious task. By providing a user-friendly continuous ingestion experience for ClickHouse Cloud, users can now focus on what really matters: extracting insights from their data,” says Aaron Katz, Co-founder and CEO of ClickHouse, Inc. “Besides its existing connectors, ClickPipes also represents the foundation of a serverless ingestion experience for ClickHouse Cloud. This will allow us to expand the list of available connectors to make sure we meet our users where they are.”

ClickHouse Cloud launched as a fully-managed cloud service in December 2022, building on open source real-time analytics technology used in production at companies such as eBay, Uber, and Disney. As a database uniquely capable of processing billions of events per second, it has seen quick adoption from a broad swath of companies, including those in observability, streaming, and marketing. Now, by launching ClickPipes, it unveils a way for companies – like the 80 percent of the Fortune 100 that use Apache Kafka – to plug streaming data sources into the fastest and most resource-efficient database for real-time apps and analytics.

Key ClickPipes features include:

Easy and intuitive pipeline creation that abstracts the complexity of onboarding data. With a flow that takes less than a minute to select a data source and format, tune the schema, and set up a ClickPipe.

Fully-managed ingestion via highly-available pipelines that continuously move data with no need for manual oversight.

A scalable infrastructure that provides flexibility to handle increasing data volumes at “ClickHouse speed”, so systems can handle future demands effortlessly.

The GA of ClickPipes follows a year of business momentum and platform expansion for ClickHouse Cloud. The company recently announced the debut of proprietary SharedMergeTree table engine, boosting performance of ClickHouse Cloud, and its fully managed cloud offering is now available on Google Cloud Platform as well as Amazon Web Services.

ClickHouse Cloud offers a 30-day trial that includes $300 free usage credits. To get started, sign up here.

About ClickHouse

ClickHouse is the world’s fastest and most resource-efficient online analytical column-oriented database management system. Now offered as a secure and scalable serverless offering in the cloud, ClickHouse Cloud allows anyone to effortlessly take advantage of efficient real-time analytical processing.

Learn more at clickhouse.com.

Contacts

Nick Peart



ClickHouse Vice President of Marketing



+44 208 051 6775



nick.peart@clickhouse.com