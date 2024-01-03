Click Therapeutics To Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ as prescription medical treatments, today announced that David Benshoof Klein, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11th at 10:00 am PST.





Representatives from Click’s investor relations and business development teams will also be available for meetings during the conference, which is being held from January 8-11th, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc., develops, validates, and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for people with unmet medical needs. As a leading innovator of Digital Therapeutics™, Click delivers accessible, clinically proven, FDA-regulated prescription treatments to the smartphone in your hand. Click’s treatments are defined by a commitment to applying technical and scientific rigor and patient-centric design to the development process. This results in uniquely engaging experiences that achieve compelling clinical outcomes for patients seeking new treatment options. Click Therapeutics continuously expands and refines its platform with novel cognitive, behavioral, and neuromodulatory mechanisms of action and advanced data-driven tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The digital therapeutics under development on Click’s platform address diverse areas of therapeutic need, including indications in psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiology, and immunology. Consistently named a best place to work, Click fosters an inclusive, diverse workforce of innovators, clinicians, scientists, researchers, designers, technologists, engineers, and more, united in a common mission to provide patients everywhere access to safe and effective prescription digital therapeutics.

For more information, visit www.clicktherapeutics.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor



Daniel Busby



ir@clicktherapeutics.com

Media



Jonni Mills



pr@clicktherapeutics.com