Click n’ Close Extends Sagent Partnership 5 Years to Power Core, Default and Consumer Mortgage Servicing

Multi-channel Click n’ Close specializes in industry’s most complex mortgage loans and chose Sagent’s open-API, highly configurable platforms to run these complex use cases

Sagent, a Warburg Pincus-backed fintech software company modernizing mortgage servicing for banks and lenders, today announced a five-year partnership extension with Click n' Close to continue powering its entire enterprise mortgage servicing ecosystem with Sagent's suite of cloud-based platforms, including LoanServ (system of record), TEMPO (default management) and CARE (homeowner experience).





“Our Click n’ Close team specializes in some of the most complex loan programs and borrower journeys, including Section 184, Smartbuy suite of down payment assistance and 2/1 buydowns, and Sagent’s open-API, easily configurable platforms help our team members provide intelligent advice tailored to each borrower to meet any need they have during good or challenging times. Sagent also enables Click ‘n Close customers to self-serve from any device, any time,” said John Bargas, Executive Managing Director of Servicing at Click n’ Close.

“We’ve worked with Sagent to fine-tune robust processes that exceed investor, auditor and borrower expectations as we manage those loans, all while keeping us aligned with cost control, optionality and real-time policymaking. The result – happy customers and efficient team members.”

1st Tribal Lending, a DBA of Click n’ Close, serves thousands of tribal members as America’s leading HUD Section 184 lender. In addition, Click n’ Close has emerged as one of the leading providers of down payment assistance (DPA) through its proprietary SmartBuy suite of loan products, which offer both forgivable and repayable DPA and can be combined with 2/1 buydowns. With Sagent’s help, Click n’ Close has streamlined every aspect of these complex mortgage lifecycles: from onboarding and real-time payments to disbursements, cash flow visualization and secondary market reporting.

“Sagent loves working with customers like Click n’ Close because they do specialty lending that requires custom use cases across core, default and consumer servicing. Sagent’s DNA is to enable teams like Click n’ Close to configure our platforms their way. We benefit from building flexibility needed for their use cases, and they benefit by making Sagent platforms their own,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO of Sagent.

“This is a partnership model we’re proud of and grateful for, and it’s one we take very seriously. Cheers to Sagent and Click n’ Close innovating together for 5 more years.”

With over $2T in outstanding mortgage balances on its platforms, Sagent has the industry’s only enterprise, default and consumer mortgage servicing platforms synced by real-time data. This is the latest in a series of Sagent moves to transform the homeowner experience for financial orgs servicing millions of consumers with trillions in mortgage balances.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit sagent.com to learn more.

About Click n’ Close, Inc.

Click n’ Close, Inc., formerly known as Mid America Mortgage, is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n’ Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.

Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click n’ Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click n’ Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click n’ Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.

Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

