Clevertouch by Boxlight Opens Central European Hub Showroom

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leader in interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services, announces that Clevertouch has opened a new central European Showroom in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Clevertouch continues to strengthen its position and presence on the European mainland with this new central EU hub. Conveniently located in Dusseldorf, the new hub is easily accessible to all partners and end users across Europe. This location will enhance all Clevertouch satellite offices across Europe and expand market reach further.

Clevertouch, a leading provider of multi-award-winning interactive displays and digital signage solutions for both business and education, is set to showcase its cutting-edge technology in a showroom environment. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a true journey to discover what technology can accomplish and what it means for their space.

“Through live demonstrations and simulations, customers can experience our latest products firsthand and interact with our experts to learn more about the solutions we offer,” comments Mark Starkey, Boxlight President. “We also have collaboration and meeting spaces that provide areas for customers and partners to interact, brainstorm ideas, and explore solutions together. In addition, the space doubles as a training facility where we educate partners and clients about the applications and features of our products.”

Reseller partners and end users exploring the Dusseldorf showroom will discover the dynamic possibilities while enjoying Clevertouch’s renowned hospitality. The showcase includes the impressive IMPACT LUX (our inaugural interactive display in collaboration with EDLA, a Google certified panel), CleverLive, LYNX 8, CleverWall, and cutting-edge digital signage technology.

Plan to visit? Register via www.clevertouch.com.

To explore award-winning solutions for education and enterprise, including dynamic Clevertouch products, go to www.boxlight.com.

