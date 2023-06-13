<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Clerk Chat Raises the Bar with SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Setting...
Business Wire

Clerk Chat Raises the Bar with SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Setting a New Benchmark in Secure Multiplayer Communication

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#communicationClerk Chat, a leading business messaging provider, received its SOC 2 Type 2 certification – demonstrating its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data security and compliance for its clients.

The certification shows the company is committed to protecting the integrity and privacy of client data.

“We understand how important it is for businesses to trust their service providers with sensitive data, especially in today’s digital landscape,” said Alexander Haque, Co-Founder of Clerk Chat. “The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a signal that our company prioritizes compliance, and customers can have peace of mind, knowing that they are working with a reputable organization that takes its data protection seriously, especially in regards to SMS conversations.”

SOC 2 Type 2 is a rigorous auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) specifically for service companies like Clerk Chat. By achieving this certification, Clerk Chat has demonstrated its commitment to meeting the industry’s most stringent requirements and aligning its practices with the highest security standards.

During the SOC 2 Type 2 certification process, Clerk Chat underwent a comprehensive evaluation of its systems, processes, and controls by an independent third-party auditor, Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance verification for business-to-business companies, worldwide. The examination included a thorough assessment of policies and procedures, as well as an in-depth analysis of the effectiveness of security measures.

Clerk Chat strives to provide its clients with two-way, instant communication – worldwide – and emphasizes its reliability of secure products and services, including two-factor authentication for shared accounts. With the SOC 2 Type 2 certification, it gives customers the confidence to trust their sensitive data with a reliable and reputable messaging provider.

For more information about Clerk Chat’s dedication to security as a company value, please visit the website at clerk.chat.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Jill Berkowitz

Brand & Content Marketing

Clerk Chat

888-572-5374

jill@clerk.chat
clerk.chat

Articoli correlati

Winners Announced for the 2023 Global Scaling Challenge Competition

Business Wire Business Wire -
University of New Mexico Makes Huge Impact in The Global Scaling Challenge -- Students Helping Real Businesses ScaleALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

VicOne Collaboration with NXP Semiconductors and Inventec Yields Integrated Real-Time Cybersecurity Solution for SDVs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Combining NXP Vehicle Network Processor, Inventec Central Gateway and VicOne Software Dramatically Simplifies Cybersecurity Implementations for Automakers and SuppliersSANTA CLARA,...
Continua a leggere

Winners Announced at the Digital Wealth Awards 2023: Celebrating Brokerage Brands Driving Change for Today’s Investors

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Digital Wealth Awards 2023 took place on May 25th at the Viceroy Hotel in Chicago, as the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Mediagraf e le nuove frontiere del retail, dalla data clean room alla promozione OnLife

Aziende