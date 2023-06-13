Clerk Chat Raises the Bar with SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Setting a New Benchmark in Secure Multiplayer Communication

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#communication—Clerk Chat, a leading business messaging provider, received its SOC 2 Type 2 certification – demonstrating its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in data security and compliance for its clients.

The certification shows the company is committed to protecting the integrity and privacy of client data.

“We understand how important it is for businesses to trust their service providers with sensitive data, especially in today’s digital landscape,” said Alexander Haque, Co-Founder of Clerk Chat. “The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a signal that our company prioritizes compliance, and customers can have peace of mind, knowing that they are working with a reputable organization that takes its data protection seriously, especially in regards to SMS conversations.”

SOC 2 Type 2 is a rigorous auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) specifically for service companies like Clerk Chat. By achieving this certification, Clerk Chat has demonstrated its commitment to meeting the industry’s most stringent requirements and aligning its practices with the highest security standards.

During the SOC 2 Type 2 certification process, Clerk Chat underwent a comprehensive evaluation of its systems, processes, and controls by an independent third-party auditor, Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance verification for business-to-business companies, worldwide. The examination included a thorough assessment of policies and procedures, as well as an in-depth analysis of the effectiveness of security measures.

Clerk Chat strives to provide its clients with two-way, instant communication – worldwide – and emphasizes its reliability of secure products and services, including two-factor authentication for shared accounts. With the SOC 2 Type 2 certification, it gives customers the confidence to trust their sensitive data with a reliable and reputable messaging provider.

For more information about Clerk Chat’s dedication to security as a company value, please visit the website at clerk.chat.

