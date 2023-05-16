Cleo, Cognizant Form Global Cloud Integration Partnership

New Cognizant Cloud Integration Brokerage (CCIB) Offering to be Powered by Cleo

ROCKFORD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2BIntegration—Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced it has entered into a global partnership with Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) to power the Cognizant Cloud Integration Brokerage (CCIB) for the enterprise market.

Cognizant is one of the world’s leading professional services companies. This new B2B platform-as-a-service solution, which comprises elements from Cleo’s flagship offering, the Cleo Integration Cloud, will be named “CCIB, powered by Cleo,” and provides B2B managed services with built-in, scalable infrastructure on the cloud. Cognizant professionals have been trained in the deployment and management of Cleo’s enterprise integration technology, enabling end-user customers to immediately benefit from the combined solution directly and expeditiously.

“In the Cleo Integration Cloud, we see a scalable and customizable market-leading cloud integration solution that can serve the needs of Cognizant’s enterprise customers globally,” said Aditya Pathak, Vice President and Head of Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, with Cognizant. “Cleo’s complete and flexible integration capabilities – for cloud, on-premises, and anything in-between – complement our Logistics Information Highway offerings and will help Cognizant customers reap value at the edges of their multi-enterprise ecosystems through improved partner management and data transformation capabilities.”

Cleo helps thousands of companies all over the world discover and gain business value through the reliable integration of enterprise data. Through this partnership, Cognizant melds its cloud service expertise with Cleo’s cloud integration authority to deliver a holistic B2B and MFT platform-as-a-service offering to serve its customers’ evolving B2B needs.

Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cognizant to help global enterprises master their strategic digital transformation initiatives. As an ever-innovative leader in value creation, Cognizant, like Cleo, places great emphasis on delivering a customer experience that is focused on business outcomes that matter.”

Ken Lyons, Cleo Chief Revenue Officer and head of Cleo’s Channel Partner program, added, “This partnership creates immediate value for our shared customers as a result of Cleo’s and Cognizant’s joint commitment to deliver the perfect customer experience––one that enables enterprises to achieve their integration objectives without fail. We look favorably forward to our close collaboration with the highly skilled people at Cognizant.”

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ-100: CTSH) is one of the world’s leading professional services companies, transforming clients’ business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Its unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 in 2022, and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, EDI and non-EDI integrations that gives technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.

