Cleerly Takes Center Stage as Best Use of AI in Health Tech Winner at the Fifth Annual Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards

Award recognizes Cleerly’s AI-based digital care platform for heart disease analysis at HLTH 2023

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cleerly, the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease, is proud to announce its selection as the winner of the Best Use of AI in Health Tech Award presented by The Digital Health Hub Foundation in the Best in Class track at the 2023 HLTH conference, one of the largest digital health meetings internationally.





The Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards highlights the achievements of innovative health tech companies that are dramatically improving healthcare through the use of technology in the digital health industry. The 2023 awards program attracted more than 1,500 companies from around the world, with more than 450 companies applying to the Best Use of AI in Health Tech category.

“This year’s competition has been an unprecedented spectacle, featuring an astounding influx of submissions from companies across the globe,” said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman and Founder of The Digital Health Hub Foundation. “We congratulate the winners on their innovations that captivated our esteemed panel of judges. The Digital Health Hub Foundation looks forward to witnessing the lasting influence our champions will exert in the years to come.”

This achievement recognizes Cleerly’s vision for a heart attack-free world utilizing its end-to-end AI-enabled digital care platform to support physicians to precisely identify, define, and prevent heart disease. By analyzing non-invasive coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) images, Cleerly supports physicians in precision diagnostics through sub-millimeter quantification and characterization of atherosclerosis, or plaque build-up in the heart arteries, so that healthcare professionals can provide personalized treatment plans for patients across the care continuum.

“Cleerly has potential to make a significant impact on global healthcare by leveraging latest-generation AI to revolutionize the identification and prevention of heart disease,” said James K. Min, MD, FACC, FESC, MSCCT, founder and CEO of Cleerly. “By improving the detection of actionable heart health issues, we are continuing to forward our mission of creating a society free from heart attacks. We are honored that The Digital Health Hub Foundation recognizes the value of our groundbreaking work.”

About Cleerly®

Cleerly is the company on a mission to eliminate heart attacks by creating a new standard of care for the diagnosis of heart disease. Through its AI-empowered solutions, Cleerly supports comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease through its evaluation of advanced non-invasive CT imaging. Cleerly’s approach is grounded in nearly 20 years of science from landmark multi-center clinical trials. Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: www.cleerlyhealth.com.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation

Health Hub SF LLC, doing business as the Digital Health Hub Foundation, is a 501(c)3 non-profit, supported by the healthcare venture capital community and others, whose mission is to help the world’s next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow.

Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to-late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

Contacts

Cleerly Press:



press@cleerlyhealth.com