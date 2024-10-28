Cleerly Presents Late-Breaking Research on AI-Enabled Quantitative CT Coronary Assessment for Predicting Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events at TCT 2024

Part of the multicenter international CONFIRM2 Registry, the study found key metrics to predict cardiac events

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Late-breaking study results were presented today at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2024 conference as part of the CONFIRM2 global multicenter study, which demonstrated how a non-invasive, comprehensive AI-based analysis of cardiac computed tomography (CT) can predict serious heart-related events in patients who show symptoms of coronary artery disease (CAD).









This landmark research, entitled “Prognostic value of AI-guided quantitative coronary CT angiography (AI-QCT) technology in patients with suspected coronary artery disease,” was presented by Dr. Alexander R. van Rosendael MD, PhD of the Department of Cardiology at the Leiden University Medical Center. The study demonstrated the quantitative atherosclerotic features most strongly associated with major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and revealed that these findings are more effective than traditional clinical risk scores.

Involving 3,551 symptomatic patients from 18 sites across 13 countries, the research utilized advanced AI technology to analyze coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) data. The analysis found that only two key measures were the strongest predictors of MACE: 1) % Diameter Stenosis and 2) Non-Calcified Plaque Volume. Further, CONFIRM2 also demonstrated that coronary artery calcified plaque volume was not an independent predictor of adverse patient outcomes.

Dr. James K. Min, Founder and CEO of Cleerly, emphasized the significance of this research, stating, “The integration of AI in assessing coronary artery disease represents a transformative leap in our ability to predict and manage coronary heart disease-related events. AI-QCT analysis of cardiac CT provides diameter stenosis percentages and an accurate view of non-calcified plaque volume based on millions of images. This research not only highlights the potential of AI to improve diagnostic accuracy but also the importance of early intervention in reducing the risk of serious cardiovascular events.”

The findings suggest that using AI-driven evaluations can help guide treatment decisions, potentially improving outcomes for patients with CAD and reducing cardiovascular events.

About Cleerly

Cleerly is the company on a mission to eliminate heart attacks by creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through its FDA-cleared solutions driven by artificial intelligence, Cleerly supports comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced non-invasive CT imaging. Cleerly’s approach is grounded in science, based on millions of images from over 40,000 patients. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: www.cleerlyhealth.com.

