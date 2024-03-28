Cleerly® ISCHEMIA™ Demonstrates Robust Diagnostic Accuracy and Prognostic Utility in Analyses from Large Scale Clinical Trials

CREDENCE and PACIFIC-1 study data demonstrate potential power of AI-QCT ISCHEMIA

In two trials,1-2 the CREDENCE and PACIFIC-1 studies comprised a total of 513 patients who underwent coronary CT angiography, myocardial perfusion imaging with single photon emission CT (SPECT), and fractional flow reserve derived from CT (FFRCT). For patients with an abnormal Cleerly AI-QCT ISCHEMIA finding, a positive result was associated with an approximately 7-fold increase of adverse cardiovascular events during an 8-year follow-up. Collectively, this study shows that Cleerly AI-QCT ISCHEMIA, when used in conjunction with Cleerly LABS, can provide a 3-in-1 approach for the assessment of atherosclerosis, stenosis and ischemia.

“This pivotal study was performed in two different international populations which shows that CCTA analyzed with the Cleerly AI-QCT ISCHEMIA device provides an accurate assessment of coronary ischemia,” said James P. Earls, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Cleerly. “These promising findings offer the possibility of a novel care paradigm for symptomatic coronary artery disease evaluation that performs comprehensive analysis of atherosclerosis, stenosis and ischemia from a single non-invasive CCTA test, which may offer the benefit of guiding clinical decision making for both coronary revascularization and medical therapy.”

These study results come after Cleerly announced that its Cleerly ISCHEMIA software device is billable using the new Category I CPT® code 75580.

Disclaimer:

Cleerly ISCHEMIA is an add-on software module to Cleerly Labs that determines the likely presence or absence of coronary vessel ischemia, with the thresholds equivalent to invasive FFR ≤0.80 vs. >0.80, respectively. This threshold was chosen in accordance with the American Heart Association / American College of Cardiology professional societal guidelines that advocate for the use of FFR ranges at the 0.80 level to be used to guide clinical decision making for determining appropriateness of coronary revascularization.3 The diagnostic performance of Cleerly ISCHEMIA for non-invasive determination of the functional significance of CAD has been validated against direct invasive measurement of FFR.2

Cleerly ISCHEMIA prediction is based on coronary lesion morphology and plaque characteristics from CCTA imaging. It is a clinical decision support tool that should be used with the entirety of relevant patient specific data when making a diagnosis or clinical decision.

Disclosures:

This study was sponsored by Cleerly, Inc. and journal article authors Hao Wang, MS; Chung Chan, PhD; Tami Crabtree, MS; Melissa Aquino, MS; James K. Min, MD; and James P. Earls, MD are employees of Cleerly, Inc.

