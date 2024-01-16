Clearwater Appoints Steve Howe as CTO to Amplify Consumer Focused Healthcare Innovation in the Next Stage of Growth

The former CTO of Onnit joins the health benefits startup to accelerate Clearwater’s engineering, AI and data analytics capabilities

Howe will be responsible for leading the technology strategy for Clearwater with a consumer-focused lens, leveraging data and technology to scale the business using AI, building on the company’s analytics capabilities, and driving actionable insights.

Prior to Clearwater, Howe was responsible for leading technology strategy, software engineering, and scaling IT capabilities and teams as Chief Technology Officer at Onnit where he grew the business through technology value, culminating in an acquisition by Unilever. At Onnit, he built a Direct-to-Consumer digital fitness platform, led a large NetSuite ERP implementation, and designed and launched an ecommerce subscription program that leveraged a machine learning rebilling model which grew MRR by $925K and increased annual revenue by $11M.

Prior to Onnit, Howe’s technology career was shaped at pivotal companies like General Motors, Mattersight Corporation, and CHRISTUS St. Vincent, where he pioneered and helped businesses adopt new technologies. Howe led General Motors through the rapid development of a car sharing app, architected a predictive behavioral analytics SaaS solution at Mattersight that led to an acquisition by NICE, and created a Domain Specific Language for linguistic analysis of VoIP calls at eLoyalty. Howe’s expertise at introducing and implementing new technologies has fundamentally transformed the businesses he has worked for, including direct contributions to revenue, modernizing customer experience, realizing efficiency at scale, reducing delivery times, and increasing customer retention through cutting edge technology. He has also built numerous custom web applications to solve healthcare, quality, and process challenges, and understands how to successfully leverage technology to drive growth and revenue.

CEO Jason Sherman commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Steve to Clearwater’s executive team. His broad technology experience and successful track record, combined with our innovative health plans and growth trajectory, will lead our continued investments in tech and talent to further solidify our mission to deliver better benefits at a better price.”

“Clearwater’s purposeful mission aligns with my passion to provide quality healthcare through progressive technology to the people who need it. I’m excited to share my experience applying technology strategy to scale a business, push the gas to innovate, apply AI, and use data to make impactful decisions,” said Howe of his new role. He continued, “I’m honored to grow and lead this team of talented engineers to help individuals and businesses find the best healthcare plan.”

