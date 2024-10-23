Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in Fourth Quarter 2024

BOISE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), (“Clearwater Analytics” or the “Company”), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Clearwater Analytics Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Sahai will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 19 and Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Clearwater Analytics Chief Financial Officer Jim Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Wells Fargo’s 8th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Webcasts from the fireside chats will be made available on Clearwater Analytics’ investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater’s trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

