Clearwater Analytics to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 6, 2024

BOISE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), (“Clearwater Analytics” or the “Company”), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.





In conjunction with this announcement, Clearwater Analytics will host a conference call on November 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET through a live webcast available on the Company’s investor relations website. Participants must visit investors.clearwateranalytics.com in advance to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, in addition to a press release related to the financial results, related financial tables, and the call transcript.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater’s trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Contacts

Joon Park

Investor Relations



+1 415-906-9242



investors@clearwateranalytics.com

Claudia Cahill

Media Relations



+1 703-728-1221



press@clearwateranalytics.com