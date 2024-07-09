Clearview AI Demonstrates Commitment to Cloud Security by Achieving TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

Certification by Texas Department of Information Resources Ensures Clearview AI’s Cloud Solutions Meet Rigorous Data Security Standards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition search engine for government agencies, announces it has achieved Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) Level 2 Certification, demonstrating compliance with security criteria needed to work with state agencies in Texas. This latest certification underscores Clearview AI’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance in delivering cloud solutions for its clients.





A Texas Department of Information Resources program, TX-RAMP provides a standardized approach for security assessment, certification, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services that process the data of Texas state agencies. Certified vendors must undergo a rigorous third-party assessment based on security requirements derived from the NIST 800-53 cybersecurity controls and other industry standards. Level 2 covers confidential information and moderate-impact information resources, and helps maintain high standards of cybersecurity and data protection.

“This certification illustrates our commitment to security and compliance in our cloud infrastructure,” said Hoan Ton-That, founder & CEO of Clearview AI. “Texas government agencies and other regulated entities can trust that Clearview AI provides strong levels of data protection and risk management for their information.”

Clearview AI’s investigative platform, powered by facial recognition, helps law enforcement accurately and rapidly identify suspects, investigate crimes, enhance public safety and provide justice to victims. Clearview AI has been instrumental in thousands of cases including finding abducted children, identifying endangered dementia cases, and apprehending drug traffickers, sex offenders, and other violent criminals.

To learn more about Clearview AI’s compliance measures, visit its trust and security center.

