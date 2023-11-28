ClearSale Tops as Leading Vendor in Digital Commerce 360 Report

Innovative risk prevention solution provider ranks in top 3 for ecommerce payment security.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CNPfraud–Global business intelligence and risk prevention provider, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), has announced its placement on the Digital Commerce 360 2024 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailers Report. The company is ranked third in the Payment Security and Fraud Prevention category, reflecting the vendors that are trusted most by the largest retail businesses.





Covering twenty-four ecommerce categories, the report lists the top 10 vendors who serve the highest number of the largest 1000 retailers. Digital Commerce 360 compiles and orders the list based on the verified number of top 1000 retailers that use a vendor in a given category. ClearSale’s strength as the largest and only global risk technology and business innovation organization has enabled the company to achieve this top ranking.

According to Statista, annual growth rates for ecommerce revenue are expected at nearly 10% over 2023-2028. As consumers continue to turn to online shopping, fraud and security are top of mind for shoppers. ClearSale’s research, presented in its annual State of Consumer Attitudes on Ecommerce, Fraud & CX 2022-2023 notes that 86% of online shoppers prefer fraud protection over easy checkout, while 83% said they would never return to an online store that didn’t protect them from fraud. ClearSale’s position in the Leading Vendors Report illustrates its recognition as a trusted fraud prevention partner for its commitment to the security and growth of its customers.

“This is an especially crucial time for online retailers to know who they can turn to to protect their businesses and their customers’ purchases,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP and Partner at ClearSale. “As we head into the biggest shopping season of the year, retailers need to ensure they are working with top-rated vendors, like ClearSale, to offer the best customer experience and highest levels of protection. This report makes it easy for online merchants to find the right solutions that will help them achieve a safe and successful holiday season.”

Download the 2024 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailer’s report on Digital Commerce 360’s website.

For more information on ClearSale, visit the company’s website at https://clear.sale.

