ClearSale Sets the Stage for Innovation at MRC Vegas 2024

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CNPfraud–Global leader in risk technology solutions, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), is gearing up for an impactful presence at the highly anticipated MRC Vegas 2024 conference. As ecommerce and fraud industry pioneers, the ClearSale team is set to showcase its innovative strategies and cutting-edge solutions that drive success for retailers of all sizes at booth #510. ClearSale EVP and Partner, Rafael Lourenco, will also be teaming up with Estee Lauder to unravel the complexities of digital brand protection in an informative conference session titled “Thinking big picture: A holistic view of protecting your digital brand.”





The conference, scheduled from March 25-28, 2024 at the ARIA Resort & Casino, provides an ideal platform for ClearSale to engage with industry leaders, colleagues, and fraud professionals from around the globe. As an exhibitor at booth 510, ClearSale invites attendees to explore a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to elevate their businesses and navigate the dynamic challenges of the digital landscape.

Attendees of MRC Vegas can join Rafael Lourenco and Estee Lauder’s Global Fraud Prevention Solutions Manager, Blake Morrow, on March 27th at 2:45 PM PDT in Room Bristlecone 9, to discuss how transactional protection has become only one facet of brand preservation. The educational session will offer information and advice on approaching brand protection as an integral business strategy that empowers exceptional customer experiences while safeguarding brand integrity.

“Our team and I are thrilled to participate as session presenters for the third consecutive year at the largest conference for the payments and fraud prevention industry,” said Rafael Lourenco, EVP and Partner at ClearSale. “We also will be exhibiting this year to showcase our vision for the future of ecommerce and the evolving landscape of digital transactions. We aim to inspire and collaborate at MRC Vegas, fostering a collective drive towards a secure and thriving online marketplace.”

ClearSale representatives will be on hand at booth 510 to discuss tips on stopping fraud and improving order approval rates, ways to increase and protect revenue, and strategies for exceeding customer expectations and offering a superior customer experience. Attendees of MRC Vegas 2024 can schedule time at the event to meet with ClearSale by booking a meeting at this link.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 6,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to Ecommerce.

Contacts

Bonnie Moss



Moss Networks



bonnie@mossnetworks.com

818-995-8127