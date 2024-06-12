ClearOne to Showcase Powerful AV Collaboration Solutions at InfoComm 2024, Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader in conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase its industry-leading line of collaboration and conferencing solutions at InfoComm Expo 2024 at Booth #C7009 from June 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.









“Rather than merely showcasing individual products, we’re presenting a solution-based approach to address the challenges of modern hybrid work and learning environments. We invite end users and AV practitioners of all types to visit our booth to explore our powerful AV solutions. We’re eager to learn about our customer and end user priorities and challenges for the year ahead and explore how we can work together to achieve success,” said Derek Graham, CEO of ClearOne. “Our booth will include a demo room where end users and AV practitioners can experience the performance of our products.”

At its exhibit, ClearOne will showcase a suite of products designed to optimize specific use-case scenarios. For enhancing BYOD collaboration, the company will demonstrate how its UNITE® 160 camera, BMA 360D beamforming microphone array ceiling tile, Versa Mediabar® Video Soundbar, COLLABORATE® Versa Lite CT conferencing system, Versa® UCS2100 Collaboration Switcher Kit, and COLLABORATE® Versa Hub transform any room into a user-friendly BYOD space. These solutions enable seamless BYOD integration through single-cable USB connections to computers, guaranteeing high-quality audio and video for all virtual collaboration participants.

ClearOne is also showcasing the recently released Versa Lite BMA 360D. This innovative bundle combines ClearOne’s industry-leading BMA 360D Dante® enabled microphone array ceiling tile with the Versa® USB22D Dante® adapter, offering a perfect audio solution for any conferencing space with an easy connection to any computer or room device via USB. The Versa Lite BMA 360D delivers crystal-clear audio in meeting spaces and provides simplified configuration and management ClearOne’s proprietary FiBeam™ and DsBeam™ technologies ensure participants experience natural and full-fidelity audio across all beams and within a single beam. DsBeam delivers superb clarity and intelligibility through unparalleled sidelobe depth, reaching below -40 dB, ensuring superior rejection of reverb and noise in challenging environments. FiBeam brings the industry’s only ultra-wideband, frequency invariant beamforming mic array technology with uniform gain response across all frequency bands, providing consistent voice pickup throughout the room. The powerful integrated amplifiers can be configured for either 4 x 15 Watt or 2 x 30 Watt output and make connecting ceiling speakers cost-effective and convenient. The Versa USB22D seamlessly integrates with the BMA 360D using Dante® audio networking. This powerful combination allows for simple setup and configuration using ClearOne CONSOLE AI Lite software and Audinate® Dante® Controller software. With support for 2×2 channels of bidirectional USB audio, the Versa USB22D gives PCs and mobile devices access to the BMA 360D’s advanced beamforming capabilities.

The booth will also feature a dedicated space in which ClearOne will showcase seamless integration with popular collaboration solutions from Barco, Aver, Q-SYS, Mago, Screenbeam, Sound Control Technologies and Symetrix. Our collaboration experts will be on hand to demonstrate how ClearOne products integrate effortlessly to create a unified BYOD meeting experience. The recently launched Q-SYS Plugin for BMA 360D Microphone is also being demonstrated at the show.

Also, on display will be the award-winning DIALOG® UVHF Wireless Microphone System, which combines class-leading flexibility, Power over Ethernet (PoE) simplicity, Dante technology, and up to 350 usable frequencies. This system offers professional-quality audio conferencing, video collaboration, and sound reinforcement for a wide variety of applications and room types. The DIALOG UVHF system enables integrators, room designers, and meeting hosts to address a wide range of audio pickup needs through five lavalier, lanyard, and headset-type body microphones, two handheld microphones, a boundary microphone, and three gooseneck microphones for podium use.

Powering the microphones is simple and efficient, as all models use the same 12-hour off-the-shelf Li-ion battery that can be charged via USB-C or an optional eight-bay network-connected charging dock. Firmware updates can be done over the network while the transmitters charge. The Dante-enabled system includes an eight-channel Dante Access Point to ensure optimal signal transmission and system reliability. Additionally, an optional DIALOG UVHF Dante interface provides eight Euroblock balanced analog outputs, including mixed output, USB audio output, and eight GPIOs. The lightweight plenum-rated access point offers versatile mounting options for wall, ceiling, tabletop, or pole mounting, including VESA mount holes.

ClearOne is also showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for various applications and meeting room sizes. For small room environments, the company is demonstrating the usefulness and flexibility of its Versa Mediabar® Video Soundbar, CHAT® 150 BT Speakerphone, UNITE® 60 4K Camera and UNITE® 20 Pro Webcam. For medium sized meeting spaces, attendees can experience the BMA 360D and Versa® USB22D solutions, UNITE® 160 camera, Versa® UCS2100 Collaboration Switcher Kit, CONVERGE® Huddle, Ceiling Microphone array, COLLABORATE® Versa® Lite CT and CHAT® 150 & CHATAttach® 150 Speakerphone. For larger meeting rooms environments, the company is showing its BMA 360 Microphone system, CONVERGE® Pro 2 DSP Mixers and UNITE® 260 Pro camera.

Visitors can also see the powerful performance enhancements and new features now available for the UNITE 260 Pro Camera. These enhancements include customizable zone tracking, re-identification (ReID) and local recording enhancements and deliver greater tracking stability, customizable focus areas, and convenient local recording capabilities, ensuring a more engaging and productive meeting experience for everyone involved. Conferencing and lecture capture use cases have specific requirements, and these enhancements ensure optimal performance for those scenarios.

Learn more about ClearOne’s complete range of solutions featured at InfoComm 2024 by clicking here

