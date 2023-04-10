Clearlake Capital-Backed Cornerstone Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer

Leger takes the helm of Cornerstone’s global marketing team to accelerate customer-focused brand, demand and go-to-market strategies for sustained growth

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a pioneer in learning and talent experience solutions, today announced the executive appointment of Bernd Leger as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Leger will play a central role in elevating Cornerstone’s brand, scaling demand and customer growth and positioning the company’s accelerated innovation and industry-leading market vision.

With a focus on delivering strategies that drive customer value and brand success, Leger will lead all areas of Cornerstone’s global marketing function, including global field and digital marketing, product marketing and brand and customer advocacy. With more than 25 years of leadership experience throughout the global technology industry, Leger has a proven track record in developing and executing go-to-market plans that have resulted in double- and triple-digit revenue growth across a variety of successful SaaS organizations.

“ Bernd is an accomplished leader and strategic marketer with a great deal of experience guiding brands through rapid growth and transformation,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO, Cornerstone. “ As Cornerstone embarks on its next phase of innovation across the talent landscape, Bernd’s insights and knowledge will be invaluable in helping us to drive immediate impact and advance our mission to continue putting our customers first and providing them with exceptional experiences. As a key member of our executive leadership team, he will play a pivotal role in cementing our leadership in the learning and talent experience industry.”

Leger recently served as the CMO of Mimecast, an advanced email and collaboration security company, where he played a pivotal role in helping to take the company private and serving as the executive sponsor for the organization’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives. Prior to Mimecast, Bernd was CMO at Nexthink – where he was a key stakeholder in the company’s marketing and growth strategy – and held several marketing leadership positions at successful software and cybersecurity companies, including Checkmarx, CloudLock (acquired by Cisco), Localytics, Rapid7 and Veracode.

“ It’s a privilege to help lead a company like Cornerstone that is unwavering in its commitment to building a customer-centric brand and transforming the talent landscape,” said Leger. “ With an undeniable amount of change happening across the industry, Cornerstone is uniquely positioned with the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to take the company and its global customer base to even greater levels. I believe in the product, the people and the limitless potential here, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the Cornerstone movement.”

Leger holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Munich and has completed studies at Georgetown University.

To learn more about Cornerstone’s Executive Leadership Team, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/company/executives/

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with a next-generation talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential platform, built on an open architecture designed for neutrality and scale, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 100 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

