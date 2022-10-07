Clearlake Capital-Backed Cornerstone Expands Executive Leadership Team

Cornerstone bolsters senior leadership with top industry experts to support the company’s rapid growth and prepare for advances in innovation

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a leader in adaptive HR solutions, today announced the appointment of multiple industry experts to its Executive Leadership team. Cornerstone’s newest leadership additions will support the company’s rapid growth trajectory as it prepares to advance platform innovation, elevate customer success and deepen its learning-first company culture to bring organizations and their people together and empower them to achieve extraordinary things at work.

The company’s newest appointments include:

Ben Brewer, Chief Sales Officer, Americas: With more than 15 years of leadership experience in the technology industry, Ben has a proven track record of leading organizations through all phases of the growth journey. Utilizing his vast skillset and cross-functional collaboration , Ben is responsible for leading the development and implementation of Cornerstone’s larger sales strategies to enable continued organization-wide growth and scale. Before Cornerstone, Ben was the President of Nintex, and prior to that, he held senior sales leadership positions at SAP Concur. Ben joined Cornerstone in early October.

With more than 15 years of leadership experience in the technology industry, Ben has a proven track record of leading organizations through all phases of the growth journey. Utilizing his vast skillset and cross-functional , Ben is responsible for leading the development and implementation of Cornerstone’s larger sales strategies to enable continued organization-wide growth and scale. Before Cornerstone, Ben was the President of Nintex, and prior to that, he held senior sales leadership positions at SAP Concur. Ben joined Cornerstone in early October. Karthik Suri, Chief Product Officer: Karthik leads the product strategy, product management, delivery and alignment of Cornerstone’s world-class learning and talent development solutions. Karthik’s ability to provide strategic clarity and strong operational results through innovative technology reflects throughout his successful career. He has held key roles in leading platform and technology companies, including Invitae, GE Digital, PayPal, eBay, Magento and Yahoo!, following his early career at GE. Karthik joined Cornerstone in September.

Karthik leads the product strategy, product management, delivery and alignment of Cornerstone’s world-class learning and talent development solutions. Karthik’s ability to provide strategic clarity and strong operational results through innovative technology reflects throughout his successful career. He has held key roles in leading platform and technology companies, including Invitae, GE Digital, PayPal, eBay, Magento and Yahoo!, following his early career at GE. Karthik joined Cornerstone in September. Marc Ramos, Chief Learning Officer: Marc brings more than 25 years of experience as a global learning leader with some of the most prominent technology and services brands, including Google, Microsoft, Accenture and Oracle. Most recently, Marc helped transform Novartis into an award-winning learning leader by designing a best-in-class learning services infrastructure, leveraging the Cornerstone platform. Marc brings broad and deep industry experience and a unique perspective as a former customer. His role is to deepen Cornerstone’s learning-first strategy and help the company drive its customer-centric approach to advancing innovation. Marc joined Cornerstone in August.

Marc brings more than 25 years of experience as a global learning leader with some of the most prominent technology and services brands, including Google, Microsoft, Accenture and Oracle. Most recently, Marc helped transform Novartis into an award-winning learning leader by designing a best-in-class learning services infrastructure, leveraging the Cornerstone platform. Marc brings broad and deep industry experience and a unique perspective as a former customer. His role is to deepen Cornerstone’s learning-first strategy and help the company drive its customer-centric approach to advancing innovation. Marc joined Cornerstone in August. Deepika Rayala, Chief Digital and Information Officer: Deepika is a seasoned IT leader with more than two decades of experience building and scaling IT organizations and leading large-scale business transformations. At Cornerstone, Deepika leverages her extensive technology background and business acumen to deliver effective solutions that help transform, optimize and create efficiencies to improve both customer and employee experiences. Deepika is an advocate for Women in STEM , and prior to Cornerstone, she worked in various IT leadership roles at Yext, Conga, Broadcom, Genentech and Nvidia. Deepika joined Cornerstone in July.

Deepika is a seasoned IT leader with more than two decades of experience building and scaling IT organizations and leading large-scale business transformations. At Cornerstone, Deepika leverages her extensive technology background and business acumen to deliver effective solutions that help transform, optimize and create efficiencies to improve both customer and employee experiences. Deepika is an advocate for Women in , and prior to Cornerstone, she worked in various IT leadership roles at Yext, Conga, Broadcom, Genentech and Nvidia. Deepika joined Cornerstone in July. Scott McDermott, Chief Accounting Officer: Scott comes to Cornerstone with nearly two decades of finance leadership experience. Prior to joining Cornerstone, Scott held a number of key finance leadership roles at Netgear, Inc., ultimately serving as the Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller. At Netgear, Scott led the IPO and spin-off of a division of the company, Arlo Technologies, Inc. Before joining Netgear in 2008, Scott worked in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers. At Cornerstone, Scott will bring his extensive leadership expertise to help scale the finance functions in order to support the company in its next phase of growth. Scott joined Cornerstone in August.

Scott comes to Cornerstone with nearly two decades of finance leadership experience. Prior to joining Cornerstone, Scott held a number of key finance leadership roles at Netgear, Inc., ultimately serving as the Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller. At Netgear, Scott led the and spin-off of a division of the company, Arlo Technologies, Inc. Before joining Netgear in 2008, Scott worked in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers. At Cornerstone, Scott will bring his extensive leadership expertise to help scale the finance functions in order to support the company in its next phase of growth. Scott joined Cornerstone in August. Ed Kaufman, General Counsel: Ed joins Cornerstone with more than 35 years of experience as an attorney, senior executive and general counsel of publicly traded and privately held organizations. He has an extensive background in complex commercial transactions, technology, intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, privacy, compliance, employment law and human resources. Ed oversees Cornerstone’s global Legal and Privacy teams, supporting the company’s growth strategy and helping customers be successful along their journey with Cornerstone. Ed joined Cornerstone in September.

As part of the company’s commitment to accelerating internal mobility, Cornerstone promoted key members of its Leadership team into new executive roles, including:

Jim Gill, Executive Vice President, Cornerstone & General Manager, SumTotal: With 20 years of leadership experience in the HR technology industry, Jim has a proven track record of leading and scaling teams to drive revenue and customer success. Jim joined Cornerstone in 2015, leading and scaling Cornerstone’s Public Sector practice. In 2020, Jim was appointed Executive Vice President of the Americas, where he was responsible for driving revenue and customer success across the region. Prior to Cornerstone, Jim held leadership roles at SumTotal and Saba. Following Cornerstone’s recent acquisition of SumTotal, Jim was appointed to general manager of the SumTotal business unit, overseeing all business functions of SumTotal. Jim started his new role in September.

With 20 years of leadership experience in the HR technology industry, Jim has a proven track record of leading and scaling teams to drive revenue and customer success. Jim joined Cornerstone in 2015, leading and scaling Cornerstone’s Public Sector practice. In 2020, Jim was appointed Executive Vice President of the Americas, where he was responsible for driving revenue and customer success across the region. Prior to Cornerstone, Jim held leadership roles at SumTotal and Saba. Following Cornerstone’s recent acquisition of SumTotal, Jim was appointed to general manager of the SumTotal business unit, overseeing all business functions of SumTotal. Jim started his new role in September. Toya Del Valle, Chief Customer Officer: As an HR practitioner, integration management leader and tenured customer-focused professional with nearly a decade of leading Cornerstone’s customer success programs, Toya has assumed an expanded role at Cornerstone, now leading the strategy that defines global customer success and customer-centricity. Toya and her team partner closely with all functions across global services and support, sales, account management, product, technology and marketing, with an unwavering focus on making it possible for customers to succeed. Toya started her new role in July.

“ We have cemented an exceptional lineup of leaders who are simply unmatched in knowledge, experience and passion,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO, Cornerstone. “ The opportunity to build out and further strengthen our executive team with the introduction of these elevated leadership roles will enable us to more rapidly grow our business, elevate our leadership in the industry, provide even stronger support to our customers and accelerate the innovation of our product portfolio as we remain laser-focused on leading the industry into the future of work.”

To learn more about Cornerstone’s Executive Leadership team, visit: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/company/executives/

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future ready workforce with adaptive HR solutions designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success for all. With an AI-powered, skills-forward, experiential system designed for the contemporary workforce, we help organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and 90 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

Contacts

Carolyn Harding, Cornerstone



charding@csod.com