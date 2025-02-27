Clearfield’s FieldSmart FiberFlex 600 Named 2025 Lightwave + BTR Innovation High Score Recipient

Achieves high score honoree status in the optical category including carrier fiber, cable, enclosures, and accessories

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearfield, Inc., (NASDAQ: CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, proudly announces that its FieldSmart® FiberFlex 600 has been named among the best in the industry by the 2025 Lightwave + BTR Innovation Reviews in the Optical Category, which includes Carrier Fiber, Cable, Enclosures, and Accessories. A panel of industry experts from the optical communications and broadband communities awarded Clearfield an outstanding 4.0 high score honoree status, recognizing its leadership in innovation.

Lightwave + BTR Editor in Chief Sean Buckley expressed his congratulations, stating, “On behalf of the Lightwave + BTR Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Clearfield on achieving a well-deserved level honoree status. This competitive program enables Lightwave + BTR to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry.”

“As operators expand FTTH, 5G, and edge computing backhaul networks, Lightwave + BTR recognizes Clearfield for its innovative, customer-centric solutions,” said Anis Khemakhem, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield. “The team at Clearfield remains committed to delivering flexible, scalable solutions that empower our customers to deploy networks efficiently and effectively. We will continue to drive progress in the market with cutting-edge technology designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

Clearfield’s FieldSmart active cabinets incorporate its philosophy of modularity and flexibility and commitment to fiber integrity. They are tested and approved to meet the demands of delivering information, communication, and environment services in an evolving, multimedia environment. The FiberFlex line of active cabinets incorporate Clearfield’s expertise in fiber management and protection into the all-in-one design of the cabinet, integrating fiber, power, and active equipment. For more information, visit the FieldSmart FiberFlex 600 product page or watch the introductory video.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery solutions that play a critical role in enabling broadband operators to close the digital divide. Our labor lite, craft-friendly platform is leveraged by community broadband, MSOs, incumbent service providers, ISPs, data centers, military, municipalities, and coops - from homes passed to homes connected faster and more efficiently. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year.

Media Contact:

Christy Barbaran

Connect2 Communications for Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield@connect2comm.com