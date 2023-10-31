Home Business Wire Clearfield to Present at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference
Clearfield to Present at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClearfieldClearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on November 14, 2023.


Clearfield’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Cheri Beranek, and Chief Financial Officer, Dan Herzog, are scheduled to virtually present on Tuesday, November 14, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available here.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg McNiff
The Blueshirt Group

773-485-7191

clearfield@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact:
Autumn Minnich
Connect2 Communications for Clearfield, Inc.

570-294-6750

clearfield@connect2comm.com

