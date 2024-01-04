Home Business Wire Clearfield to Present at the Needham Growth Conference
MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BroadbandClearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, will participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2024. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.


Clearfield’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Cheri Beranek, and Chief Financial Officer, Dan Herzog, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 17, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available here.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

