Clearfield to Present at the 51st Annual TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 31, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communications providers, will be presenting at the 51st Annual TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 31, 2023. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Clearfield’s President and CEO, Cheri Beranek, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 31, at 3:10 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Greg McNiff
The Blueshirt Group

773-485-7191

clearfield@blueshirtgroup.com

