Clearfield Blows Past Traditional MPO Limits with FieldShield® Blowable MPO Fibre Assemblies

Industry-first pushable/blowable 12-fibre MPO pre-connectorized cable, field-tested at 1.5 KM, delivers ideal solution for any operator looking to deploy fibre faster

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Clearfield—Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the leader in community broadband fibre connectivity, today announced the launch of its FieldShield blowable MPO fibre assemblies, the fibre industry’s first pushable/blowable 12-fibre MPO pre-connectorized cable capable of blowing fibre over 1.5 km. Developed as part of the integration of Nestor Cables, Ltd (“Nestor”), a subsidiary of Clearfield, the new solution will be on display at Clearfield’s and Nestor’s common stand at Connected Britain 2023.





The FieldShield Blowable Fibre Assemblies are the first product developed with Nestor since Clearfield acquired the Finnish company in late July 2022 as part of its strategy to vertically integrate key aspects of its supply chain. Delivering the ability to blow pre-connectorized 12-fibre cable over 1.5 km (1,500 metres) can provide a clear competitive advantage to any carrier looking to advance fibre service delivery.

The 12-fibre MPO, FieldShield blowable MPO fibre assemblies, support any access deployment model. This new plug-and-play solution enables quicker network deployment, ensures network quality, faster speed to revenue, and faster network and service restoration. Testing the product at 1.5 km exceeds the industry standard distance for blowing 12-fibre MPO pre-connectorized cable and can play a critical role in connecting remote locations, leveraged to support 5G services, and as part of middle mile deployments. FieldShield blowable MPO fibre assemblies is currently available to European customers and will be available to other markets in the future.

“A key challenge operators face as it looks to expand its fibre footprint is how to reach more customers, faster and at a lower operational expense. The FieldShield Blowable MPO Fibre Assemblies addresses all three of these challenges directly,” said Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer of Clearfield. “As each operator evaluates the opportunities ahead to advance its fibre-to-the-premise, 5G and middle mile opportunities, Nestor/Clearfield, has solutions purpose-built to lower the capital and operational cost of connecting more people, places and things.”

Clearfield is exhibiting at Connected Britain 2023 in London, England from September 20-21 at Stand #83. Morgan will be speaking on September 21st as part of a panel focused on last-mile connectivity issues, challenges and opportunities.

