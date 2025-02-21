ClearDemand Hires Ryan Licari as CRO to Drive Next Phase of Growth in Retail Pricing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClearanceOptimization--ClearDemand, the premier leader in AI-powered price optimization and competitive intelligence, is thrilled to announce Ryan Licari as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Licari brings 20+ years of experience driving revenue growth and building high-performing teams, making him a great fit to lead ClearDemand’s continued expansion. With the recent merger between ClearDemand and Bungee Tech, Licari will lead the evolution of competitive intelligence and price optimization solutions to rapidly drive customer ROI.

Licari’s career includes leadership roles at Oracle, Salesforce, and Visier. Most recently, he led growth initiatives at iTradeNetwork. This experience, coupled with his expertise in data-driven decision-making and AI innovation, will help propel ClearDemand’s mission – empowering retailers to increase profitability, competitiveness and customer loyalty with AI-driven pricing solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Ryan Licari as our new Chief Revenue Officer," said Alex Moorhead, CEO of ClearDemand. "Ryan’s extensive experience in driving revenue, scaling high-performance teams, and fostering strategic partnerships makes him the ideal leader to propel our company forward. His vision and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

“Retailers are facing some of the toughest pricing challenges in history,” said Licari. “ClearDemand is at the forefront of solving these complexities with AI driven, next-generation analytics. I’m beyond excited to join this incredible team and help retailers unlock new levels of profitability and efficiency.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Licari will drive ClearDemand’s go-to-market strategy, overseeing a results-driven team to accelerate growth and deepen partnerships with retailers worldwide.

About ClearDemand

ClearDemand empowers retailers to optimize pricing operations and execute winning strategies with AI-driven price optimization and competitive intelligence solutions. We provide pricing solutions that help retailers drive revenue growth and improve competitiveness. With a commitment to cutting-edge innovation and customer success, ClearDemand is revolutionizing retail pricing.

For more information, visit www.cleardemand.com.

Mark Schwans

Clear Demand

+1 612-281-7871

mschwans@cleardemand.com



Kimberly Duff

DPR Group on behalf of Clear Demand

kim@dprgroup.com