ClearanceJobs Launches Candidate Mobile App

ClearanceJobs Candidate Mobile App brings the largest cleared career marketplace to candidates on the go.

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClearanceJobs, a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) brand, is excited to announce that the ClearanceJobs Candidate Mobile App is available for download on the Apple App Store. Candidates now have access to the largest cleared career marketplace on the go, ensuring they stay plugged in to the advancement of their careers in the national security sector.





ClearanceJobs is the leading marketplace for professionals with a U.S. security clearance and was developed with a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by cleared individuals. For 21 years, ClearanceJobs has continued to revolutionize the way cleared candidates find jobs. The ClearanceJobs Candidate Mobile App is the next step in that evolution.

“ ClearanceJobs has always been about more than just transactional career interactions, and our candidate mobile app is the next step in creating community and making it easier for candidates to connect with employers, opportunities, and relevant career news,” said Evan Lesser, founder and president of ClearanceJobs.com.

Use the mobile app to:

Edit your profile

Update your status

Connect with recruiters

Follow your favorite companies

Live chat with recruiters

Search, save, and apply for jobs

Get notified when your profile is viewed

And more

Whether you are a U.S. military veteran or civilian, the ClearanceJobs app is tailored to meet your specific needs and provide a comprehensive solution for career needs. ClearanceJobs is committed to connecting security-cleared professionals and employers in a secure and private career marketplace to fill jobs that safeguard our nation.

Download the app today and experience the largest career marketplace dedicated to security-cleared professionals in the palm of your hand.

About ClearanceJobs

Founded in 2002, ClearanceJobs is a modern marketplace for career opportunities in national security. We maintain a strong commitment to connecting security-cleared professionals and employers in a secure and private marketplace to fill the jobs that safeguard our nation. Our protected career marketplace allows industry employers and candidates the ability to connect, converse, and exchange opportunities. From instant messaging to deep personal and company branding, ClearanceJobs balances participation by giving every user – both employers and candidates – a marketplace to share, explore, and engage. With offices in Colorado and Iowa, ClearanceJobs (a DHI Group, Inc. brand) is the largest service focused solely on professionals with U.S. federal government security clearances.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact



Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers



MRK Investor Relations, Inc.



(212) 448-4181



ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact



Lindy Kyzer



lindy@clearancejobs.com

202-374-4291