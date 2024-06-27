ClearanceJobs Announces Partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is pleased to announce that ClearanceJobs, its leading online community for security-cleared professionals, has been named an official partner of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment Navigator and Partnership Program (ENPP).









The ENPP provides one-on-one assistance by connecting transitioning service members and their spouses with resources as they explore and plan for post-military life. The program provides assistance both before and after separation – virtually or at select military installations.

“ ClearanceJobs is proud to join this esteemed network of government and non-government partners working together to help bridge the space between the service and civilian world,” said Evan Lesser, President and Founder of ClearanceJobs. “ We know adding the ClearanceJobs platform to the resources for transitioning service members will have a big impact – in the lives of veterans and the mission at-large.”

Workers in Short Supply

After separating from the military, veterans’ security clearances stay current for three years. As an ENPP partner, ClearanceJobs will help veterans utilize their clearance post-service. With cleared job openings and demand for cleared talent at record highs, a security clearance can be a valuable tool for service members to apply in their job search. This partnership will help fill the roles vital to our nation’s security and defense.

“ Transition can be challenging, and the support from ClearanceJobs for our transitioning service members, and their spouses, makes it easier for them to chart their new course,” said James Rodriguez, Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Labor, Veterans’ Employment and Training Service. “ The work our partners with the Employment Navigator and Partnership Program do makes a difference, and VETS is thankful for ClearanceJobs’ contributions and impact, and we look forward to continued partnership.”

Transition Timeline

Service members are encouraged to create a ClearanceJobs profile while on active duty. Throughout the military transition, they can apply to jobs, participate in phone screens, interviews, and evaluate offers. By the time their retirement or separation date arrives, they can have a start date in place.

“ We’re honored to be partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor on this critical mission to help transitioning veterans and their spouses find employment,” said Art Zeile, Air Force veteran and CEO of DHI Group. “ As someone who has transitioned from military service, I know the tools and resources of the ClearanceJobs community are invaluable to transitioning service members looking for their next opportunity. And the skills service members and their spouses bring offer an incredible advantage to national security employers.”

