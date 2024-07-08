Clear Street Welcomes Industry Veteran Edward Tilly as President

Newest Executive Addition at Fast Growing Clear Street Led CBOE Through Decades of Transformation

Clear Street ("Clear Street," "the Company"), a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the brokerage ecosystem, is pleased to welcome Edward Tilly to the firm as President.





Edward Tilly joins Clear Street after a successful decade-long tenure as Chief Executive Officer at CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE: CBOE), where he oversaw and was instrumental in growing market capitalization from $2.0 billion to more than $18.0 billion. He was the driving force behind transformative transactions such as the CBOE’s 2017 acquisition of BATS Global Markets, Inc. and innovative products like zero-days-to-expiration (0DTE) options, and brings to Clear Street a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success running a public company.

Tilly will work closely with Chris Pento, Clear Street’s Chief Executive Officer, as they lead Clear Street through the next phase of growth. Tilly will report to Clear Street’s Board of Directors.

Chris Pento, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street, stated, “We started Clear Street in 2018 with the mission to modernize the global capital markets and the brokerage ecosystem. Since then, we have accomplished a lot in a short amount of time. We have grown into a $2.1 billion company with a compelling growth story and financial profile. Our platform has enabled us to grow the topline at a CAGR of more than 50% in our core business, with that growth accelerating this year. The time is right for us to welcome Ed to the executive team as we continue to super-charge our growth plans and take Clear Street to the next level.”

“I am thrilled to be joining a company whose global vision is relentlessly customer-centric and whose technology platform is so unique. Having spent more than thirty years in the financial markets hyper-focused on innovation and accessibility, Clear Street has an exciting opportunity and I am looking forward to working with Chris and his team,” commented Tilly.

Uri Cohen, Chairman and Co-Founder, Clear Street, said, “Ed Tilly is, fundamentally, a seasoned capital markets entrepreneur, which makes him an excellent fit for Clear Street’s client-focused, innovative and disruptive offering. While at CBOE, he demonstrated his strategic vision and ability to drive sustainable growth in dynamic market environments. The addition of Ed is a testament to our excellent team and achievements thus far and speaks to the opportunity ahead as we execute on our mission to modernize the brokerage ecosystem with our world-class technology and customer experiences. We welcome Ed to Clear Street as he takes on this important leadership role where his deep industry expertise, strategic prowess and proven leadership capabilities will be part of Clear Street’s future.”

Clear Street has made a number of premier additions to its executive team over the past year, including former Goldman Sachs head of U.S. Prime, Clearing, FCM and Counterparty Risk, Atul Pawar and Morgan Stanley’s former technology leader, Jon Daplyn.

About Clear Street

Clear Street is modernizing the brokerage ecosystem. Founded in 2018, Clear Street is a diversified financial services firm replacing the legacy infrastructure used across capital markets. The firm started from scratch by building a completely cloud-native clearing and custody system designed for today’s complex, global market. In December 2023, Clear Street received a third tranche of Series B funding from Prysm Capital, increasing its Series B to $685 million and the firm’s valuation to $2.1 billion.

Clear Street’s proprietary platform adds significant efficiency to the market while focusing on minimizing risk, redundancy, and cost for clients. Clear Street’s goal is to create a single platform for every asset class, in every country, and in any currency. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io.

Clear Street does not provide investment, legal, regulatory, tax, or compliance advice. Consult professionals in these fields to address your specific circumstances. These materials are: (i) solely an overview of Clear Street’s products and services; (ii) provided for informational purposes only; and (iii) subject to change without notice or obligation to replace any information contained therein.

Products and services are offered by Clear Street LLC as a Broker Dealer member FINRA and SIPC and a Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC and member of NFA. Additional information about Clear Street is available on FINRA BrokerCheck, including its Customer Relationship Summary and NFA BASIC | NFA (futures.org).

Copyright © 2024 Clear Street LLC. All rights reserved. Clear Street and the Shield Logo are Registered Trademarks of Clear Street LLC

