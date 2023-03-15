Clear Skye to Present at 2023 Gartner® Identity and Access Management Summit

Session Will Explore the Benefits of Optimizing Your Identity Program on ServiceNow

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clear Skye® Inc. today announced the details of its participation at the upcoming Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, taking place from March 20-22 in Grapevine, Texas. The event brings together Gartner experts and your peers to share valuable insights and get a comprehensive update on privileged access management (PAM), IAM programs and strategy, single sign-on, multifactor authentication (MFA), passwordless methods and more.

Identity has long been confined to multiple, disconnected best-of-breed solutions. But there’s a fundamental shift happening. Increasingly, enterprises are integrating identity with their existing business platform. This approach not only enables organizations to simplify operations and increase efficiency, but bolsters security in the process.

Clear Skye Vice President of Solution Architecture Thad Smith will present a session about how a platform-first approach to identity reduces silos between functional business areas, ensures usability, and accelerates time-to-value, all with your existing ServiceNow investment. Additionally, the company will be exhibiting at booth #133.

Who: Thad Smith, VP, Solution Architecture, Clear Skye

What: Gartner IAM Summit Speaking Session



4 Benefits of a Mature IGA Program Leveraging ServiceNow

When: 6:40 PM on Monday, March 20

Where: Theater 2



Gaylord Texan Hotel & Convention Center



1501 Gaylord Trail



Grapevine, Texas 76051

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit

The Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2022 brings together a community of trailblazers, thought leaders and industry experts pushing the bounds of IAM. Gartner analysts present advice and insights for IAM leaders to deliver robust and agile authentication and authorization to their organizations using the latest technologies.

About Clear Skye

Clear Skye, an identity governance and security solution built natively on ServiceNow, optimizes enterprise identity and risk management with a platform-first approach. The company provides workflow management, access requests, access review, and identity lifecycle management tools to a broad set of vertical markets. By leveraging an existing ​business platform, Clear Skye enables customers to ​reduce friction and IT hurdles, while improving workflows and user experience. For more information, visit https://www.clearskye.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

