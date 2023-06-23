<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Cleanster.com Partners with Hospitable.com to Streamline Short-Term Rental Management
Cleanster.com Partners with Hospitable.com to Streamline Short-Term Rental Management

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brace yourselves, property owners, for a revolution in short-term rental management! Cleanster.com, your trusted companion in property cleanliness and hygiene, is super excited to announce its ground-breaking partnership with Hospitable.com, the titan of short-term rental management solutions.

The collaboration presents a comprehensive solution for property owners’ short-term rental management, seamlessly integrating the unique strengths of both platforms.

Hospitable.com has been a boon to short-term rental hosts since its inception in 2016. Serving over 10,900 customers, Hospitable.com simplifies hosting by automating time-intensive tasks. Hosts use Hospitable to answer 90% of guest messages with AI-powered automated messaging, to avoid double bookings with a synchronized calendar across booking channels, and to build their own direct booking website with many of the safeguards you would find in a 3rd party OTA.

“We’re pleased to partner with Hospitable.com in our mission to offer a holistic solution for short-term rental management.”

— Gloria Oppong, Co-founder & CEO

The partnership between Cleanster.com and Hospitable.com will provide several benefits to property owners, including syncing property and reservation data to automate the process of scheduling cleanings. Cleanster.com is known for its reliability, accountability, and budget control, with its team of cleaners ensuring high-quality service based on a detailed checklist and staging photos. Remarkably, they are the only platform providing 24/7 customer support via SMS, Email and Chat.

In their commitment to property owners, Cleanster.com and Hospitable.com aim to provide a top-tier short-term rental management experience. For more details, please visit https://cleanster.com/cleanster-com-integrates-with-hospitable/

Gloria Oppong

Co-founder & CEO

Tidy Technologies Inc, dba Cleanster.com

+1 888-788-2445

support@cleanster.com

