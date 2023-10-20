Cleaner Air at Your Doorstep: AURA Launches the Ion Bar™, Redefining Indoor Air Quality and Safety

Breakthrough ozone-safe ionization technology kills up to 99% of viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, reducing airborne transmission of diseases by up to 100%

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AURA Technologies, an innovative provider of technology solutions for health, safety, security, and national defense, today launched the AURA Ion Bar™, a groundbreaking new product category in the indoor air quality space. The Ion Bar™ is the only system in the world that creates a germ-destroying barrier across any two spaces safely using Negative Air Ions (NAIs).









This first-of-its-kind product addresses a critical flaw in current indoor air quality systems by targeting the contamination that occurs in areas where you feel most vulnerable to germs and contaminants – such as conference rooms, elevators, bathrooms, classrooms and public transport. The AURA Ion Bar™ creates a line of defense – essentially a “force field” of air – that is infused with NAIs, is ozone free and eliminates at least 99.95% of airborne and surface pathogens while keeping dust, pollen, smoke and germs out of clean spaces.

“The AURA Ion Bar™ represents a significant leap in air safety technology,” said Anna Bennett, Co-CEO of AURA Technologies. “This game-changing product is a result of our commitment to providing innovative solutions that promote health and well-being in the post-COVID era. By harnessing the power of negative air ions, the Ion Bar™ ensures clean air without the need for constant filter replacements, making it a more sustainable and cost-effective choice for maintaining superior indoor air quality.”

Designed to create a protective sheet of air enriched with a high concentration of NAIs, Ion Bar™ acts as an invisible barrier by blocking contaminants before they enter a space, and by removing contaminants from the breathing zone. NAIs are a powerful disinfectant and completely harmless to humans, pets and furnishings. Ion Bar™ utilizes its patented design to inject high concentrations of germicidal NAIs at the point of entry, effectively sanitizing the air before it has an opportunity to enter or leave the room.

With the AURA Ion Bar™, you can now navigate high-traffic areas such as airports, lavatories and elevators with newfound confidence, which solves a problem that no other product on the market has addressed. Now, you can enjoy the protection created by the Ion Bar™ “force field,” protecting you from germs and viruses with a greater sense of confidence, and ensuring your space remains clean. Independent lab results have shown the Ion Bar™ to reduce SARS-CoV-2 by at least 99.95%. In comparison, a properly-fitted N-95 mask only blocks 95% of pathogens or about 1/100th of the stopping power of AURA Ion Bar™, meaning for the first time since COVID-19, people can move through their world with greater peace of mind.

The AURA Ion Bar™ requires no filtration, making it both an economical and environmentally friendly choice. Additionally, it has been rigorously tested for ozone emissions, producing no measurable ozone (down to 0.001 ppm of ozone). As such, Ion Bar™ is intrinsically ozone-safe and has no measurable ozone output, setting it apart from the many other electrostatically based air purifiers that rely on carbon filters to maintain safe ozone output levels.

The reality is that every time someone steps into a home, office, hotel, classroom or retail store, they are unknowingly followed by a cloud of potentially harmful contaminants. The AURA Ion Bar™ changes this paradigm by instantly deactivating pathogens, ensuring cleaner, healthier air upon entry. Its powerful airflow and ozone-free ion technology not only eliminates airborne and surface pathogens but also tackles dust, pollen, smoke and germs.

Operating at the sound of a whisper, AURA’s patent-pending Ion Bar™ is a vital component of any clean air system, offering the most effective solution at entry and exit points, including doorways, windows, and portals. To learn more about the AURA Ion Bar™ and its capabilities, please visit here.

About AURA Technologies

At AURA Technologies, we bring a new way of thinking to advanced technology R&D. Using the highest caliber talent and the latest advancements in computer science, we are actively innovating to make the world a better place through the use of Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Science, Physics, and Engineering combined with the latest emerging technologies. From our cutting-edge solutions created for the Department of Defense to our revolutionary products designed in response to COVID, we develop real innovations for health, safety, security, and national defense.

