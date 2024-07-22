CLC Lodging Introduces Group Reservations to Simplify Project and Long-Term Lodging Needs

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CLC Lodging, a Corpay brand (NYSE: CPAY) and America’s workforce lodging leader, is proud to expand project-based negotiations to all CLC Lodging members, making it easier than ever for teams that travel to save on group and extended-stay bookings.





With CLC Lodging’s new Group Reservation services, members can submit project-based and long-term lodging requests directly from their CLC Lodging account. CLC Lodging handles all aspects of sourcing, negotiations, and reservation changes—all based on the specific project criteria—so that members get the best deals while simplifying complex travel projects.

With new Group Reservations, CLC Lodging members can conquer the chaos of project-based travel:

Save time by allowing CLC travel experts to negotiate discounted rates on your behalf

Select from multiple travel options tailored to the budget, location, and amenity preferences for the project

View reservations directly from the CLC Lodging portal

Simplify invoice reconciliation through a single source

“Any company with workforce travel has experienced the challenges inherent to negotiating and managing reservations, chasing down missing receipts, and supporting last-minute changes—not to mention overpaying for hotels,” said Ryan Guthrie, President of CLC Lodging. “That’s why CLC Lodging has spent more than 45 years helping companies improve their workforce travel programs—and that’s why we’re proud to extend our unparalleled project negotiation team and technology to provide group reservations for any CLC member with project-based or long-term lodging needs.”

Kathy Bishop, Senior Vice President of Product at CLC Lodging, details how the group reservations process works. “Businesses can request group reservations through their CLC web portal. Once they enter their request details–which includes everything from location to budget–CLC does the searching for them. They can then pick the reservation options that best suit their needs. We’re pleased to be able to bring this option to so many of our clients who rely on being able to make a large number of reservations at once for complex travel projects.”

How Group Reservations Work:

When a CLC member needs to book a longer-term stay or manage a complex project, they simply use the group reservations option in the CLC portal. Typical requests include stays more than 30 days or requiring more than 10 rooms.

CLC Lodging does the searching and negotiating to present 3-5 discounted options that meet the trip criteria including location, nightly budget, amenities, stay dates, and room details.

CLC Lodging supports all aspects of the selected reservation, manages any changes, and provides a simplified, consolidated group booking invoice.

“CLC’s industry-leading policy controls, coding, billing, and reporting are already built for project travel—and now our expert team of project negotiators and reservation management specialists can take over and reduce the time it takes for businesses to negotiate, book, and manage project-based and long-term stays,” said Guthrie. “And the best news – Group Reservations is included in CLC membership, that means no minimum usage or monthly fees.’

CLC Lodging members can activate Group Reservation services by contacting CLC’s member support.

About CLC Lodging

CLC Lodging, a Corpay company, is America’s workforce lodging leader, saving companies time and money on over 18 million hotel room nights a year. For more than 45 years, CLC Lodging has helped companies optimize return on their travel investment and continues to streamline travel and expense management today. Find out more at clclodging.com, and for the latest news, follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P 500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, contact Sarah Brown, VP of Marketing, at sarah.brown@clclodging.com