Claya Launches Holistic, Personalized Weight Loss and Wellness Platform With Interactive App

Innovative and Affordable Approach Combines GLP-1 Medications With Tailored Telehealth Coaching to Empower Sustainable Health Transformations

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#affordablehealthcare--Claya (www.claya.com), a leading telehealth platform offering personalized weight loss and wellness solutions, today announced the launch of its comprehensive online platform and mobile app designed to provide affordable, medically supervised weight loss solutions. By combining GLP-1 medications, expert telehealth coaching, and holistic lifestyle support, Claya empowers individuals to lose weight, improve metabolic health, and sustain long-term wellness.

As demand for GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro continue to increase, many individuals face long wait times, insurance hurdles, and exorbitant costs exceeding $1,000 per month. Claya provides a cost-effective, convenient alternative with all-inclusive care, expert guidance, and accessible pricing.

With over 70% of U.S. adults overweight or obese, there is an urgent demand for safe, effective, and affordable solutions. Claya is bridging the gap by eliminating barriers to GLP-1 access and providing comprehensive lifestyle support to ensure long-term success.

Claya understands that weight loss is not one-size-fits-all. Each member is paired with a dedicated care coach who provides personalized guidance, accountability, and lifestyle support. Members also receive:

Virtual consultations with licensed medical providers

At-home delivery of compounded GLP-1 medications

Customized meal plans and exercise recommendations

Advanced progress tracking through the Claya app

Access to a private wellness community for peer support

"We’re revolutionizing weight loss by making GLP-1 medications and personalized coaching more accessible than ever," said Joshua Tatum, Founder of Claya. "Most weight loss programs focus on the scale, but at Claya, we prioritize holistic, sustainable transformations—helping people feel stronger, healthier, and more confident."

Available now on iOS and Android, the Claya app is a comprehensive digital health companion that allows users to:

Schedule virtual medical consultations

Track weight, nutrition, and medication progress

Access tailored meal and fitness plans

Engage with expert coaches and a private wellness community

Claya offers flexible membership plans, with all-inclusive access starting at $147/month—a fraction of the cost of traditional GLP-1 prescriptions.

Claya’s Medical Advisory Team is led by Dr. Jennifer Habashy, NMD, MS, a naturopathic doctor specializing in GLP-1 therapy, nutrition, and holistic wellness.

"Self-love isn’t just about your appearance – it’s about embracing the person you are becoming," said Dr. Habashy. "By focusing on what your body can do rather than how it looks, you can build healthy habits that last. Claya is here to guide and support that transformation."

To learn more or start your weight loss journey, visit www.claya.com.

About Claya

Claya is a leading telehealth platform offering personalized weight loss and wellness solutions. By combining GLP-1 medications, expert coaching, and holistic lifestyle support, Claya empowers individuals to achieve lasting health transformations. With a mission to make weight loss more accessible, sustainable, and results-driven, Claya provides science-backed treatments and a community of support.

