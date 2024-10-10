classroom.cloud From NetSupport Earns ISTE Seal for Quality EdTech

Earning the ISTE Seal validates classroom.cloud as effective and secure technology that helps educators to improve learning outcomes for students.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISTE—NetSupport — known for providing education technology solutions for over 35 years — has received recognition by ISTE (the International Society for Technology in Education) for classroom.cloud. The classroom management platform, classroom.cloud, earned the well-regarded ISTE Seal for quality education technology after undergoing meticulous evaluation by a panel of experts in education and technology.









classroom.cloud is a comprehensive classroom management solution providing essential tools for flexible instruction in various settings, including in-school and remote learning environments. The platform lets teachers easily connect to and monitor student devices, share screens, control student activity, and interact with them through chat and messaging. It also includes features for assessment, safeguarding/online safety, and IT management. When asked about classroom.cloud, a Laramie County Community College representative wrote, “classroom.cloud is an excellent software tool that improves efficiency and allows for system monitoring all within one user-friendly screen.”

Evaluation for the ISTE Seal is rigorous. It evaluates several dimensions when determining which products earn the distinction including: Alignment with the ISTE Standards, User Interface and Agency, Learning Design, Digital Pedagogy, Assessment and Data, and Inclusivity. After reviewing and awarding the ISTE Seal to classroom.cloud, evaluators stated, “Strengths of classroom.cloud include its user-friendly design, flexible content delivery options, and powerful monitoring capabilities. The platform excels in providing teachers with real-time insights into student activity and progress, enabling timely interventions and personalized support.”

The ISTE Standards provide the competencies for learning, teaching, and leading in the digital age, providing a comprehensive roadmap for the effective use of teaching in schools worldwide. Grounded in learning science research and based on practitioner experience, the ISTE Standards ensure that using technology for learning can create high-impact, sustainable, scalable, and equitable learning experiences for all learners.

“It is an honor to be recognized by ISTE and earn the ISTE Seal for classroom.cloud,” said Al Kingsley, CEO of NetSupport. “classroom.cloud was created for the modern classroom, recognizing that learning occurs on many different devices, remotely or in-person and that teachers need a simple yet powerful tool to keep their students engaged and safe.”

About NetSupport

NetSupport is an award-winning software developer, supplying remote control, ITAM, mass notification, helpdesk and education solutions to organizations and schools across the world. Since 1989, the company has produced tried and trusted products that have an installation base today of more than 22 million users in over 120 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.netsupport-inc.com/.

