Class Technologies Announces Class 2.0: The Next Generation Virtual Classroom

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Class Technologies Inc., the global leader in virtual classrooms, today announced the upcoming release of its next generation virtual classroom, Class 2.0.

Class 2.0 features enhancements and innovations that were informed by customer testing and feedback and focuses on enabling active learning, collaboration and engagement in online classrooms and virtual instructor-led training. Highlights include:

A simplified navigation and user interface designed to increase learner engagement and instructor effectiveness that can be customized to the individual needs of the user

A new collaborative feature set, which empowers instructors to go beyond screen share and enables real-time collaboration in the virtual classroom including sharing web pages, whiteboards, and working together in real-time on documents in Google Docs and Microsoft Office 365

Enhanced LMS integrations with Blackboard Learn, D2L Brightspace, OpenLMS, Moodle, and Instructure Canvas. Instructors can deploy LMS resources and content without leaving the virtual classroom environment. (Currently in Beta)

Inclusion of key feature sets from Class Collaborate, formerly Blackboard Collaborate, that enable Collaborate customers to accelerate their transition to Class

Improved stability and scalability

“Class 2.0 is the next generation virtual classroom that will transform learning experiences with a robust, interactive, and accessible platform that’s purpose-built for instructional settings,” said Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of Class. “With an emphasis on learner experience and instructor effectiveness, Class now combines the best of online and face-to-face learning.”

Later in the year, Class will also make available the Class A.I. Teaching Assistant. Powered by ChatGPT, the A.I. TA will improve learning engagement and outcomes in live online classes and virtual training by enabling learners to ask questions and receive immediate, relevant answers based on what was taught in class.

About Class Technologies, Inc.

Class is a next generation virtual classroom developed by Class Technologies Inc., a company founded by edtech pioneer Michael Chasen. Focused exclusively on online synchronous learning and virtual instructor-led training for education, corporate, and government, Class enables the active learning of 10M+ users from 1,500+ institutions worldwide and is the largest provider of virtual classroom software for education. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit class.com, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @WeAreClassTech.

