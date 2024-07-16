Clarium and HIRC Announce Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Transform Healthcare Supply Chain

Clarium and HIRC to co-develop a new AI-powered healthcare supply chain resiliency tool for providers, suppliers, and other industry partners

Clarium, Inc., the leading healthcare technology company transforming hospital supply chain operations using artificial intelligence, and the Healthcare Industry Resiliency Collaborative (HIRC), the pre-eminent non-profit consortium for healthcare supply chain resiliency standards and best practices, today announced a long-term strategic partnership to co-develop transformative technology and data standards.





Clarium is the world’s first AI-powered platform for healthcare supply chain, leveraging data sharing, crowd-sourcing, and intelligent automation to help all hospitals and health systems achieve resiliency, best practices, and operational excellence.

The partnership’s first initiative is the development of Resiliency Monitor, a tool designed to provide real-time visibility into healthcare supply chain performance. Resiliency Monitor will offer providers and suppliers evidence-based requirements to more efficiently achieve badge award status and will offer the following features:

Dynamic metrics at distributor, manufacturer, product category, and item levels Automated data sharing aligned with HIRC’s Transparency & Resiliency Badge At-a-glance performance assessments for providers and suppliers

Resiliency Monitor will be available to all HIRC members, with a premium tier subscription available that will provide additional insights and features. Resiliency Monitor will be the newest addition to Clarium’s fast growing supply chain resiliency platform, alongside Disruption Monitor, Substitute Manager, and Card Optimizer.

“ HIRC is excited to partner with Clarium to advance resiliency via modernized healthcare supply chains,” says Jesse Schafer, Executive Director of HIRC. “ End-to-end visibility, insights, and efficiency are dependent upon robust supporting technology. Clarium provides this unique capability to advance HIRC’s mission.”

Steve Liou, CEO of Clarium, added, “ Our collaboration with HIRC represents a pivotal advancement in healthcare supply chain and in ensuring the continuity of patient care. By integrating our AI-powered platform with HIRC’s industry expertise and best practices, we’re creating a comprehensive solution that goes well beyond traditional supply chain management. Our shared vision is to empower healthcare providers and suppliers with real-time insights, enabling them to proactively address challenges and optimize operations. This partnership isn’t just about building software together — it’s about transforming how the healthcare industry approaches supply chain resiliency and efficiency.”

About HIRC

HIRC is the pre-eminent consortium for patient-centric healthcare supply chain resiliency standards and best practice. HIRC’s mission is to increase resiliency of critical healthcare supply chains to eliminate supply disruption impact on patient care. HIRC elevates partnership through authentic collaboration. HIRC is non-competitive, non-exclusive, and member driven. HIRC has grown to more than 80 health systems, suppliers and industry partners.

About Clarium

Clarium, Inc. is a healthcare technology company that is transforming how supply chain is managed for providers and suppliers. Clarium empowers hospitals and health systems to optimize their supply chain operations with its proprietary AI-powered platform, which delivers unified data, actionable insights, and intelligent workflow automation. The company was founded in 2020 by Steve Liou and is headquartered in New York City. For more: www.clariumhealth.com

