Clarity AI’s Sustainability Capabilities Now Support HANetf for SFDR Art 8 and 9 UCITS ETFs and PAIs

Clarity AI, the leading sustainability tech platform, is pleased to announce that its sustainability capabilities are now supporting HANetf, the leading independent European white-label ETF platform.

Specifically, Clarity AI’s sustainability capabilities are being utilized for HANetf’s use case of SFDR Article 8 and 9 funds, and Principle Adverse Impact indicators (PAIs). This collaboration highlights Clarity AI’s continued status as a preferred provider for regulatory reporting capabilities and sustainable investment portfolio creation, management, and optimization.

“We are thrilled to partner with HANetf, a true innovator in the ETF space, to help support their efforts in sustainable investing and regulatory reporting,” said Lorenzo Saa, Clarity AI’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Clarity AI’s robust data and analytics capabilities can help HANetf meet the increasing demand from investors for sustainable investment solutions that incorporate ESG considerations.”

Manooj Mistry, COO of HANetf, also expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, “We are committed to providing innovative ETF solutions that meet the evolving needs of our partners and investors. Our collaboration with Clarity AI allows us to offer sustainable investment solutions that align with our partners’ values whilst offering transparency to our investors.”

Clarity AI and HANetf are both committed to promoting sustainable investment practices and making a positive impact on society and the environment. With this partnership, they are well-positioned to continue driving innovation and bringing societal impact to markets.

About Clarity AI

Clarity AI is a sustainability technology platform that uses advanced technology to deliver environmental and social insights to investors, organizations, and consumers. Clarity AI’s capabilities are an essential tool for end-to-end sustainability analysis related to investing, corporate research, benchmarking, consumer e-commerce, and regulatory reporting. Clarity AI’s platform analyzes more than 70,000 companies, 390,000 funds, 198 countries, and 199 local governments, which represents more breadth than any other player in the market.

About HANetf



HANetf is an independent provider of UCITS ETFs, and crypto and commodity ETCs, working with asset management companies to bring differentiated, modern, and innovative exposures to European ETP investors. Via our white-label ETF platform, HANetf provides a complete operational, regulatory, distribution, and marketing solution for asset managers to launch and manage UCITS ETFs.

