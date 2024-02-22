Clariti Software Receives e.Republic’s 2024 SLEDIE Award for Marketing Excellence

DOVER, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clariti Software, the trusted provider of flexible, clicks-to-configure permitting software for governments of all sizes across North America, has won a 2024 SLEDIE Award for Marketing & Communications Industry Excellence. Now in its second year, the annual recognition program is hosted by e.Republic, the govtech industry’s leading media, research and data company in the state and local government and education industries, and recognizes leading state and local marketing campaigns and best practices.





“When selecting a community development solution, technology decision-makers appreciate real-world insights and visuals on how the product works, and they love to hear directly from their peers,” said Jeremy Bosch, vice president of marketing at Clariti. “In all of our marketing, we aim to bring this customer candor and transparency and are proud to have these efforts recognized this year with a SLEDIE Award.”

“From events to thought leadership, our SLEDIE Awards recognize companies who are leading examples of marketing and communication best practices to the public sector,” said Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic. “This year’s recipients have demonstrated a commitment to not only generate awareness for their brand, but to deliver marketing content that is helpful and informative for others. I commend them for continuing to raise the bar for govtech industry excellence.”

This year’s SLEDIE Awards were presented by e.Republic executives at the company’s Beyond the Beltway event held February 22, in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Clariti Software

Clariti Software serves state and local governments of all sizes and is the fastest-growing community development, permitting and licensing software company in North America. Currently, one in three people in the U.S. benefit from Clariti solutions. The software is built as an alternative to code-heavy, non-configurable systems that create technology barriers for governments to meet their community’s evolving needs. In 2024, Clariti was named to the GovTech 100 List for the third consecutive year. To learn more about Clariti Software and its solutions, please visit https://www.claritisoftware.com.

