Clariti Named to Govtech 100 List for Third Consecutive Year

DOVER, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clariti is honored to make Government Technology’s Govtech 100 list for the third consecutive year. Published annually, the Top 100 is a curation of companies helping to solve governments’ most complex challenges in new and innovative ways.





“We’re grateful to be recognized alongside this leading group of companies driving government technology forward,” says Clariti Co-CEO, Jake Dancyger. “A big thank you to our employees and partners for their relentless efforts in providing our customers with exceptional experiences. And to our customers, thank you for your continued support and trust in our team and products.”

In 2023, Clariti established itself as the fastest-growing permitting and licensing software company in North America. Year over year, the company experienced an 83% increase in annual recurring revenue, and added over 100 new customers, an increase of 207% compared to the start of 2023.

Last year, governments like the City of Plano, TX, the City of Garland, TX, and Bakersfield, CA, chose Clariti, adding to the growing list of large and influential local governments who trust its robust and flexible Community Development Platform. The company also saw substantial growth in the mid-market through the Camino Permitting Platform and Permit Guide, welcoming cities like Placerville, CA, Horn Lake, MS, and Manvel, TX.

Speaking about this year’s list, Government Technology’s Chief Innovation Officer, Dustin Haisler, explains that there’s been a “remarkable surge in innovation across the entire GovTech sector driven by new startups, partnerships, and strategic mergers” like Clariti’s acquisition of Camino Technologies in May 2023.

“With the addition of Camino, we’re doubling down on our shared mission of delivering exceptional permitting and licensing experiences for governments of all sizes across North America,” says Clariti Co-CEO Cyrus Symoom. “We’re committed to product innovation and continuing to provide best-in-class, low-code solutions to solve our customers’ unique needs.”

To continue delivering exceptional customer experiences, Clariti has increased its employee base by 30% since the start of 2023, primarily adding support to its customer experience, professional service, and product teams.

About Clariti

Clariti’s government software helps governments of all sizes deliver exceptional community development, permitting, and licensing experiences online.

Founded in 2008, Clariti is built as an alternative to code-heavy, non-configurable systems that create technology barriers for governments to meet their community’s evolving needs.

Governments should be able to dictate how their software works. To us, that means providing our customers with a system that’s maintained with clicks, not code, to relieve pressure on technical resources and better support citizens and staff.

