Claritev Provides Oracle Cloud HCM Customers with Actionable Insights for Healthcare Cost Optimization and Plan Design

Claritev’s Award-Winning Analytics Solution, BenInsights®, is Powered by Oracle Cloud and Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MPLN #MPLN--Claritev Corporation (“Claritev” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPLN), formerly known as MultiPlan, a technology, data and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all, and an Oracle partner, announced today its analytics solution, BenInsights®, has achieved Integrated with Oracle Cloud Expertise and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, offering added value to Oracle Cloud customers. The BenInsights platform enables visibility into benefit plan performance and compliance responsibilities for employers of all sizes. Integrating with Oracle Cloud streamlines implementation for Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) users, supplying BenInsights with essential plan data to enable the delivery of analytics and actionable, digestible insights that help organizations navigate the complex benefits landscape with confidence.

Integrated with Oracle Cloud, BenInsights offers Oracle Cloud customers these additional benefits:

Extensive Analytics : Over 200 configurable automated reports and smart card technology, providing descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics for benefits management visibility.

: Over 200 configurable automated reports and smart card technology, providing descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics for benefits management visibility. Optimize for Cost Containment: Data-driven insights for managing the growing cost of healthcare through unified reporting of clinical and financial data, including pharmaceutical spend, high-cost claimants and condition-specific insights.

Data-driven insights for managing the growing cost of healthcare through unified reporting of clinical and financial data, including pharmaceutical spend, high-cost claimants and condition-specific insights. Compliance with Fiduciary Responsibilities : Proactive assistance in identifying hidden risks for addressing evolving ERISA-related obligations through actionable insights and continuous monitoring of plan performance.

: Proactive assistance in identifying hidden risks for addressing evolving ERISA-related obligations through actionable insights and continuous monitoring of plan performance. Tailored Solutions: Ability to leverage insights to customize plan design for tailored solutions designed to balance cost efficiency with coverage specific to unique population needs.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

“As organizations face an increasingly complex compliance landscape with rising healthcare costs, they need robust platforms to optimize their benefits strategy while maintaining their fiduciary responsibilities,” said Travis Dalton, CEO at Claritev. “Claritev’s participation in Oracle’s partner program with the Integrated with Oracle Cloud Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of BenInsights. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”

Built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across an organization with a native employee experience platform and embedded AI capabilities. By connecting all people, work, and skills data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, embedded AI helps organizations analyze workforce data, generate content and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations.

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Claritev’s commitment to innovation with Oracle Cloud HCM and quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled healthcare cost containment and data analytics solutions ready to meet critical business needs."

Integrated with Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes Oracle partners with solutions that integrate with Oracle Cloud. For partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise, this achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

Claritev does not determine benefits availability and does not exercise any discretion or control as to benefit plans’ regulatory compliance or benefit plan assets, with respect to policy, payment, interpretation, practices or procedures. Plan sponsors retain full and final authority to exercise discretion for their benefit plan designs, changes to benefit plans and their operations.

About Claritev

Claritev, formerly known as MultiPlan, is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency and quality to the U.S. healthcare system. Led by a team of deeply experienced associates, data scientists and innovators, Claritev provides cutting-edge solutions and services fueled by over 40 years of claims processing data. Claritev leverages world-class technology and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability and price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design in healthcare. By developing purpose-built solutions that support all key stakeholders — including payors, employers, patients, providers and third parties — Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com

About Oracle’s Partner Program

Oracle’s partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

BenInsights is a registered trademark of Claritev Corporation and its affiliates.

Media Relations

Pamela Walker

AVP, Marketing & Communication

Claritev

781-895-3118

press@claritev.com



Investor Relations

Jason Wong

SVP, Treasury & Investor Relations

Claritev

866-909-7427

investor@claritev.com



Shawna Gasik

AVP, Investor Relations

Claritev

866-909-7427

investor@claritev.com