Clarify Health Recognized as a Leader and High Performer in G2 Healthcare Analytics Software Category

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the fifth time this year, G2 has recognized Clarify Health, a leading healthcare analytics and value-based payments platform company, for its high customer satisfaction. G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 80 million people each year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. This quarter, Clarify was identified as a High Performer and Leader in the Healthcare Analytics Software category with a perfect net promoter score (NPS). All users said Clarify Health is easy to do business with and that its products are headed in the right direction, and praised the quality of support Clarify Health provides its customers.









“We’re excited to be recognized by our user community. This recognition aligns very well with the net promoter scores from our internal customer satisfaction survey, which continue to beat the industry average by over 60%,” said Todd Gottula, co-founder and president of Clarify Health. “As we work to expand our offerings and improve our delivery, it is important for us to stay attuned to feedback on how we partner – from signing to onboarding and all the way to the realization of impact.”

Reviews by Clarify Health customers to G2 include:

“ Big data simplified.”

simplified.” “Clarify illustrates for our networking/contracting teams the health systems/provider groups that our top competitors have in-network and a path for building more competitive networks.”

“Fast expanding product offerings and allowing ready access to underlying raw data.”

“They understand all the clinical, financial, and operational information providers need access to in order to be successful in value-based care.”

“Hands on customer support backed by great data science.”

“The platform makes viewing and downloading data for our strategic projects easy.”

“It makes it easy to create target provider lists for our contracting and provider data management teams.”

“Listening to our customers continues to be critical to accomplishing Clarify’s mission,” commented Clarify Health Founder and CEO Jean Drouin, MD. “Our goal is to help healthcare organizations drive better patient outcomes and greater healthcare affordability, value, and quality through our unique data analytics solutions and value-based payment platform. I am very proud of the work that our teams are doing to move healthcare in the right direction.”

Clarify’s comprehensive platform delivers actionable analytics to help healthcare organizations make mission-critical decisions and adopt innovative payment models. Customers can simplify contracts, gain transparency into performance, accurately identify opportunities to improve care, and more effectively incentivize provider behavior change.

