Clarify Health Announces Leadership Transition

Jean Drouin to Step Down as CEO, Remain a Board Member and Senior Advisor

Terry Boch, Chief Commercial Officer at Clarify, Named CEO

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarify Health Solutions, Inc. (“Clarify”), a leading healthcare analytics and value-based payment platform company, announced today that Jean Drouin, MD, founder and CEO of Clarify has decided to step down from his position as CEO with the full support of the board of directors. Terry Boch, current chief commercial officer at Clarify, has been named chief executive officer (CEO). Jean will continue to contribute to Clarify as a board member and senior advisor.





Under Jean’s leadership, Clarify has grown to become a trusted enterprise analytics platform, empowering healthcare organizations across the country to optimize medical spend and realize significant clinical and financial impact. Jean will work closely with Terry to support the transition. Additionally, he will advise Insight Partners, Clarify’s largest software investor, on their healthcare investments.

“It’s been an honor of a lifetime to found and lead Clarify since its inception eight years ago,” said Jean. “With Terry’s exceptional capabilities and our shared vision, I am excited about Clarify’s future under her leadership. I look forward to collaborating with Terry and the board on Clarify’s next chapter.”

Terry Boch joined the executive team at Clarify in mid-2023 to oversee all commercial aspects of the business. She is a long-standing healthcare business leader and industry expert with experience in scaling high-growth healthcare technology companies. Before joining Clarify, Terry held executive-level sales, operational, marketing, and strategy roles at Diameter Health, IBM Watson Health, Wellcentive, Covisint, Misys Healthcare Systems, and UnitedHealthcare. Terry will join the Clarify Board of Directors concurrent with her appointment.

“Jean has built a technology business to power the business of better care, and I am thrilled to take his vision forward. I look forward to working closely with Todd Gottula, president and co-founder, and our highly talented team of Clarifiers to help our customers navigate the complexities of healthcare and ultimately make healthcare more accessible and affordable,” Terry shared.

The board of directors expresses gratitude to Jean Drouin for his dedication and leadership since Clarify’s inception in 2015 and eagerly anticipates the company’s continued success under Terry Boch’s guidance.

About Clarify

Clarify Health is an enterprise analytics and value-based payment platform company that empowers payers, providers, and life sciences companies to deliver better care, therapies, and outcomes with actionable patient journey insights. Clarify’s cloud-based business applications are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. Clarify’s products illuminate actionable opportunities to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and bring therapies to market. With Clarify, healthcare organizations can leapfrog from point-solution and manual analytics to self-service, rapid generation of enterprise insights that light the path to better care and outcomes.

