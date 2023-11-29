Clarience Technologies recognized by Detroit Free Press as one of Michigan’s Top Workplaces in 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarience Technologies, a global provider of visibility technologies to the transportation industry, has been recognized as a 2023 Michigan Top Workplace by Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned recognition since the company moved its headquarters to Michigan in 2020.









This year’s list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Being named a Top Workplace for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor for our company,” said Brian Kupchella, Clarience Technologies Chief Executive Officer. “As the pace of technology accelerates throughout transportation, we recognize that our employees are key to our growth and achievement.”

Clarience Technologies is parent company to Truck-Lite, RIGID Industries, ECCO, Code 3, Lumitec, Road Ready, DAVCO, and Pressure Systems International. Company leaders have worked hard to establish a healthy company culture starting in its Southfield global headquarters that also carries through each of its businesses. From organized community volunteering events to informal weekly lunches, Clarience Technologies has seen employee engagement remain high. In fact, many of the activities the company now hosts are organized by employees, which has helped keep employees involved.

Clarience Technologies’ Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Jackie Chizuk, stated, “It’s a privilege to be acknowledged for this award two years in a row at Clarience Technologies, affirming our commitment to our team and the work environment.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Clarience Technologies



Clarience Technologies is a global transportation technology solutions provider serving vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket retailers, commercial fleets and consumers worldwide. Founded in 2020 and based in Southfield, Michigan, the company’s mission is to bring total visibility to transportation by delivering the technologies that keep the world moving forward—made possible by the nearly 3,000 employees who are guided by the company’s CLEAR Principles: Curiosity, Leadership, Enthusiasm, Accountability and Respect. The Clarience Technologies team of companies include Truck-Lite (1955), Road Ready (2017), ECCO Safety Systems (1977), Code 3 (1974), RIGID Industries (2001), Lumitec (2007), DAVCO (1976), LED Autolamps (2002), Pressure Systems International (1993) and Fleetilla (2000). Its track record of meaningful innovation is represented best by its breakthrough innovations over the years that have accelerated progress in transportation. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com

About Energage



Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

