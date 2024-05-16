Clarience Technologies Partners with Team Penske for Two IndyCar Series Events

Michigan-based Company Will be Featured on No. 2 Chevrolet Car Piloted by Team Penske Driver Josef Newgarden in 2024 Indianapolis 500, Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar Series Events

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarience Technologies, a global leader in transportation visibility and safety solutions, has agreed to become an associate sponsor of Team Penske for two of the highest profile racing events on the 2024 calendar, the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 and the adrenaline-fueled street course of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The two-race sponsorship will feature the Clarience Technologies logo on the engine cover of the No. 2 Chevrolet car piloted by Josef Newgarden for both races.









“Clarience Technologies is proud to support Team Penske as they compete in both the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 and the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix,” said Brian Kupchella, Clarience Technologies Chief Executive Officer. “As a Michigan-based company we are excited to support Team Penske and their Chevrolet-powered Indy car and honored to join these two great hometown brands on two of the biggest stages in racing.”

In addition to the sponsorship, three Team Penske race transporters responsible for moving race cars and equipment to each of the 18 racing circuits on the schedule are being equipped with the latest technologies from several Clarience Technologies companies, including products from Truck-Lite, DAVCO, Road Ready and RIGID. This aligns with the technology provider’s ongoing commitment to deliver products that advance performance and enhance safety wherever transportation operates — from the expressway to the speedway.

“It is always a very unique experience to welcome new partners to Team Penske for two of our biggest events of the year,” said Team Penske president Tim Cindric. “Indianapolis speaks for itself as the biggest race in the world and an American icon. For us, Detroit is nearly as important as the home of Penske Corporation, General Motors and now, Clarience Technologies.”

About Clarience Technologies:

Clarience Technologies is a leading global provider of visibility and safety technologies for transportation. Born from a collection of premium brands each with a long track record of innovation, its solutions include vehicle lighting, camera and vision systems, telematics and safety solutions that protect our world and our livelihoods by keeping people, assets and businesses safe, secure and productive. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, its companies include Truck-Lite, DAVCO, Road Ready, RIGID, Lumitec, ECCO, Code 3, Fleetilla, LED Autolamps, Pressure Systems International and Safe Fleet. For more information, visit www.clariencetechnologies.com.

