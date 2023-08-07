Clarience Technologies Hosts Transportation Leaders and Technology Innovators at Inaugural Road Ready Advanced Telematics Partner Summit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global transportation technology leader Clarience Technologies hosted its inaugural Road Ready Advanced Telematics Partner Summit on July 25th at its global headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The event brought together executives from over a dozen Clarience Technologies partner companies whose technologies are helping to shape the future of advanced trailer telematics and digital fleet management solutions.









“We believe the most meaningful innovations for commercial fleets will come through collaboration with other technology providers,” said Brian Kupchella, Chief Executive Officer of Clarience Technologies. “We are grateful for the support and feedback from our partners and look forward to continuing our work with each of them on current and future integrated digital fleet solutions that continue to advance our vision of providing Total Visibility to transportation.”

Summit attendees represented over a dozen companies who currently partner with Clarience Technologies on data and connectivity solutions, including Clarience Technologies technology alliance partners Wabash and Meritor, Road Ready technology and innovation partners Platform Science and Convoy Technologies, and Road Ready LogIQ Smart Trailer Partners Air-Weigh, Hendrickson, Meritor, Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.), Right Weigh, SAF Holland, SKF, Stemco and Thermo King.

Among the highlights of the event was a panel discussion on technology and the future of telematics and digital fleet solutions which featured three well-known industry leaders: Mike Jeffress, Vice President of Maintenance and Equipment at Maverick Transport; Joe Palmer, Vice President of Parts and Services at Wabash; and Jim Sharkey, President of Pressure Systems International, a Clarience Technologies Company. All three panelists shared their perspectives on the current state of the industry, technology adoption by Class 8 fleets, and the importance of trailer telematics for the future of transportation.

Introduced in 2017, Road Ready is an advanced telematics solution for commercial truck trailers from Clarience Technologies, a global transportation technology provider whose family of brands many well-known commercial transportation technology brands including DAVCO, the leader in diesel fuel water separators who is also the dedicated manufacturer for all Road Ready electronic trailer components and sensors. Other brands that serve commercial transportation include Truck-Lite, Pressure Systems International tire pressure and inflation systems and ECCO safety systems.

With multiple brands serving commercial fleets, Clarience Technologies leverages the collective experience of its companies to guide current and future Road Ready product strategies. In fact, the comprehensive network of industry partners established by Road Ready was designed to address one of the most significant needs of a commercial fleet – the need for simplicity – as many fleets today are overwhelmed by too much data from too many places. By creating a comprehensive network of fleet technology partners, Road Ready easily integrates multiple data sources into one single pane of glass, so customers can more easily identify and act upon insights from their fleet data.

Learn more about Road Ready’s solutions at rrtelematics.com.

About Road Ready

Road Ready from Clarience Technologies is a vertically integrated advanced telematics and digital fleet solutions provider based in Southfield, Michigan. Road Ready offers custom telematics solutions to help fleets see, manage and optimize their fleet assets. Coupled with an expansive network of premier integration partners, customers can do more through a single interface, Road Ready continues to implement groundbreaking research and development to make impactful contributions to the transportation industry.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies is a global transportation technology solutions provider serving vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket retailers, commercial fleets and consumers worldwide. Founded in 2020 and based in Southfield, Michigan, the company’s mission is to bring total visibility to transportation by delivering the technologies that keep the world moving forward—made possible by the nearly 3,000 employees who are guided by the company’s CLEAR Principles: Curiosity, Leadership, Enthusiasm, Accountability and Respect. The Clarience Technologies team of companies include Truck-Lite (1955), Road Ready (2017), ECCO Safety Systems (1977), Code 3 (1974), RIGID Industries (2001), Lumitec (2007), DAVCO (1976), LED Autolamps (2002), Pressure Systems International (1993) and Fleetilla (2000). Its track record of meaningful innovation is represented best by its breakthrough innovations over the years that have accelerated progress in transportation. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

Contacts

Media:



Mark Johnson



Clarience Technologies



mjohnson@clariencetechnologies.com

312-375-4964 mobile